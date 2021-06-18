Business
Cal-ISO Extends Bending Alert To Second Day As Extreme Heat Hits Area
Average peak load 40% higher week after week
Excessive heat warnings, heat advisories remain
Packages in mid-July and August hit records
California independent system operator has expanded its Flex 18 alert statewide asking consumers to save electricity during the evening to reduce stress on the power grid as extreme heat hits the region, increasing demand and prices.
The flexible alert, in effect from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT on June 18, is a voluntary call to save electricity during anticipated power supply shortages to avoid power outages, such as 14-15 August 2000 rotating failures which were the first since 2001. The first flex alert of the season was 5-10 p.m. PT on June 17th.
“ISO continues to monitor weather and network conditions and will make additional announcements as information becomes available,” said an ISO statement. “The precise times for a flexible alert depend on hourly forecasts of demand and supply and may change depending on conditions.”
ISO forecasts a peak load around 41.389 GW on June 18. Peak load hit 41.081 GW on June 17, a high of more than eight months, but 4% lower than expected, according to ISO data. Peak load averaged 38.62 GW from June 15-18, a 40% jump week over week. The absolute peak load record is 50.27 GW reached on July 24, 2006.
According to the US National Weather Service, excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain in effect across much of California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Temperatures are expected to once again reach record highs across much of the region, with several records likely to fall on June 18 and 19.
“Under such conditions, evening is the most difficult time of day for grid operation, especially in persistent hot weather when evening temperatures remain warm, as demand for electricity remains high as electricity continues to grow. solar energy is declining, “an ISO statement said.
In previous flex alerts, consumers have reduced their electricity use and helped California avoid or limit power outages that may, if conditions persist or worsen, become necessary when demand for electricity exceeds. the capacity. In August and September 2020, consumers reduced their electricity from 1 GW to 3 GW during flex alerts.
ISO already declared restricted maintenance operations from noon to 10 p.m. daily from June 15 to 18, forcing generators and transmission operators to postpone any planned outages for routine equipment maintenance, ensuring that all network assets are available for use.
Climbing prices
Wholesale electricity prices fell after peak earlier in the week.
SP15 peak day location marginal prices fell 37% daytime to $ 81.71 / MWh for June 18 delivery, according to ISO data. SP15 jumped to $ 129.59 / MWh on June 17, the highest level since the national winter storm in February.
The day-ahead peak LMP NP15 fell 39% on the day to $ 82.44 for June 18 delivery, after climbing to $ 134.26 / MWh for June 17, the highest level since February storm.
In the Northwest, peak day-ahead Mid-C hit $ 238.60 / MWh on June 17, a three-year high, according to pricing data from S&P Global Platts.
Likewise, peak day Palo Verde fell 91% during the day to $ 142 / MWh for delivery June 18-19, from $ 1,575 / MWh, the highest level since reaching a level record $ 1,643.25 / MWh on August 19. 2020, based on Platts pricing data.
Forward power
Power attackers were more moderate after reaching the heights of the package.
The SP15 peak period in July slipped 16% from the peak of the package of $ 160.05 / MWh on June 10 to mid-$ 130 / MWh on June 17, which is still 255% higher than the package 2020 a year ago, according to Platts Data. Likewise, the August SP15 package went from a high of $ 175.50 / MWh on June 5 to an average level of $ 150 / MWh on June 17, still 251% more than its 2020 counterpart. a year ago.
In the southwest, Palo Verde’s peak July month was at an all-time low – $ 250 / MWh on June 17, which is 436% more than the 2020 package a year ago, even as the 2021 package has slipped 6% from peak of $ 267.80 / MWh reached. on June 10, according to data from Platts. The August package was at $ 240 / MWh, up 350% from its 2020 counterpart a year ago, but down 8% from the high of $ 262.85 / MWh reached on May 13. .
Likewise, the July Mid-C peak month peaked at $ 162.05 / MWh on June 16, which is 427% more than the 2020 package last year, while the August package hit. a high of $ 200 / MWh on June 16, 391% higher than its 2020 counterpart a year ago.
