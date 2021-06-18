FCC advances rules to block certification of new telecom equipment from ZTE and Huawei The Register





The United States Federal Communications Commission is pushing forward a proposal that ban telecom providers [PDF] to use equipment manufactured by manufacturers considered to present a risk to national security. The agency opened a request for comment on rules that would revoke the certification of any equipment listed by the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019. This probe also sought to assess the temperature to withdraw certification for equipment “on high.” risk ”already deployed by carriers. Both Huawei and ZTE were listed in the notification, along with smaller entities which angered the US government. These include Hytera Communications Corporation, which produces radio systems for cellular and industrial users, as well as CCTV providers Dahua and Hikvision.







Both Dahua and Hikvision have been accused of providing technology used in the surveillance of China’s Uyghur minority. The proposed rule change represents an escalation in the FCC’s attempt to remove Huawei and ZTE from the US telecommunications network. His previous tactics have included preventing rural carriers from using federal grants to acquire new equipment from designated high-risk offenders. Although most of the big names in the US telecommunications market rely on equipment made by Ericsson, Nokia and, to a lesser extent, Samsung, cash-strapped providers serving rural markets have traditionally gone for the option. the cheapest available. In many cases, this has been Huawei.















In a statement, Acting FCC President Jessica Rosenworcel said it “does not make sense” to ban new purchases while allowing existing equipment to remain in circulation, nor to allow carriers to purchase high-risk equipment with their own funds. “Despite having identified security issues with Huawei and ZTE telecommunications equipment in 2019, this agency has continued to approve this equipment in recent years. In other words, we have left opportunities open for its use in the United States through our equipment authorization process. So here we are proposing to close this door, ”said Rosenworcel.







Republican Commissioner Brendan Carr described it as a “glaring loophole” that Huawei continues to use. “The FCC, through its equipment authorization process, continues to approve for use in the United States thousands of applications from Huawei and other entities considered to be threats to national security. The FCC has approved more than 3,000 applications from Huawei alone since 2018. And this month, the FCC approved Hytera Communications’ applications. “ “Once an entity arrives on our Covered List, there does not appear to be a reason for the FCC to continue to review its equipment and offer the FCC Seal of Approval,” Carr added.







While the FCC has already dispersed funds to remove Huawei-made equipment, the agency is considering other potential incentives, as well as a framework that could make the transition less painful for carriers and consumers. The period for requesting comments was set at 30 days after the notice was published in the Federal Register. The agency said it hopes to hear from all entities that may be affected by a possible rule change, including operators, RF licensees and manufacturers of communications equipment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos