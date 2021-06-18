Saskatchewan will continue to give second doses of AstraZeneca to those who want it

Saskatchewan will continue to administer the second doses of the AstraZeneca-OxfordCOVID-19 vaccine, despite the latest recommendation from the National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI) that provinces cease doing so as a booster vaccine.

On Thursday, the NACI recommended that an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna be the “preferred” choice because of the risk associated with AstraZeneca of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, a disease that causes blood clots combined with low numbers. platelets.

The recommendation is also the result of “emerging evidence of a potentially better immune response from this mixed vaccine schedule,” NACI said.

“When all is said and done, it is perhaps the people who enjoy the highest level of protection. I have no concerns about mixing these vaccines, ”said Dr. Hassan Masri, intensive care specialist in Saskatoon.

“If anyone chose to take a second dose of AstraZeneca it would be safe and effective.”

Sask. residents can choose their second dose

The provincial health ministry released a statement on Friday saying it will continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine as a second dose for those who want it.

A total of 89,042 doses of AstraZeneca have been administered in Saskatchewan to date.

Residents who received AstraZeneca as a first dose can also get it as their second, or choose to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. All three have been approved for safe use in Canada.

“Ultimately, these three vaccines are safe and extremely effective,” Masri said.

Saskatchewan still had 9,741 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as of Friday. No first dose AstraZeneca clinics are planned at this time and all second dose AstraZeneca clinics will be offered by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The intensive care doctor recommends taking the first second available dose

While Masri called NACI’s recommendation a great decision, he advises people to take “the first second dose offered to them”.

“People who received their first dose will likely never go to intensive care, even if they contract COVID-19,” Masri said.

Saskatchewan’s health care system has been under less pressure since the vaccine was introduced.

Masri said the end goal was to get people fully vaccinated, regardless of brand. He said those who are skeptical about vaccines should speak to their family doctor, or the family and friends who have received theirs.

“It is really important that people understand that those who spread fear and misinformation will not be at the bedside if you are sick. Regretting your decisions could actually be too late,” he said.

Masri said there was a patient in the intensive care unit who ended up dying from COVID-19 who expressed regret at not getting the vaccine.

“Simply reopening does not mean eradicating the virus. It just means it’s safe enough for the majority of the population to get out of, but it doesn’t mean it’s safe for everyone, and it sure won’t be. safe for those who are not vaccinated, ”Masri said.