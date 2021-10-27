A Complete Guide to DO Admissions: Choosing the Best School 

Applying to a medical school could be an overwhelming decision to make. You will be investing time, energy, and a lot of money in the process. Therefore, when looking at the best DO schools, ask what the school can do for your future.

Schools that can train you academically, with ample practical exposure and help you get a match in residency, should be your ideal go-to options.

The article will attempt to make the decision of choosing a DO school more effortless for you.

Factors to Consider When Exploring DO Schools

Match Rate

Residency programs and residency candidates seek one another through a uniform process known as the match process. First and second-year post-graduate training positions, accredited by the ACGME, are filled through this process.

You can view the match rate of DO schools before applying. For example, a school with a 99% match rate indicates that 99 out of 100 students get matched to a residency. Of course, the rate changes every year, but it is an essential factor you should consider.

COMLEX Level 1 Pass Rate

The COMLEX Level 1 exam tests students on foundational biomedical science topics like anatomy, microbiology, osteopathic principles and practices, physiology, and public health, among others. Students passing the exam have shown competence in the foundational subjects and can enter supervised patient care settings.

A school with a good COMLEX Level 1 pass rate instills confidence among future students in its ability to impart meaningful training.

List of Best DO Schools

Touro University California

As of 2020, the school has a match rate of 100% and a COMLEX Level 1 pass rate of 99.2%. The statistics prove that you could match with a residency program and fulfill the next step of becoming a resident physician.

The average MCAT score stands at 507 and GPA at 3.51.

Rocky Vista University

RVU was founded in 2006 in Colorado, offers students rigorous academic programs to train them for the future. They have a COMLEX Level 1 pass rate of 97.45% and a match rate of 99%.

The national match rate for DO schools as of 2020 stands at 90.7%. Thus, compared to national statistics, Roc Vista University is well beyond the average.

LECOM Bradenton

This is one more school that surpasses the average national match and COMLEX Level 1 pass rate for osteopathy. LECOM offers its courses across multiple campuses. The Bradenton campus has the highest statistics though comparatively, other campuses are also doing well.

The average MCAT score is around 503, and the average GPA is 3.5.

Some of the other tops DO schools in the country are Ohio University – HCOM, The University of North Texas – Health Science Center, Des Moines University – COM, Michigan State University – COM, and the University of New England – COM.

You will be attending DO school for four years, same as MD, but you will have additional courses for OMM. When choosing the best DO schools, understand how the school can add value to your future. Compare match and COMLEX Level 1 pass rate to get insights into the school’s curriculum and training expertise. Then, it is up to you to leverage the education offered by doing schools and prepare for a residency program of your choice.