Argument Essay About Immigration

Whether you're a proponent of illegal immigration or a critic of legal immigration, there is a broad spectrum of ideas to consider when drafting an argumentative immigration essay. For example, you can discuss Assimilation versus multiculturalism and the value of integrating newcomers into the United States. Or you can explore the issue from a different perspective, such as pointing out how immigrants can improve the economy.

Illegal immigration is a problem.

The public is divided on the issue of whether or not illegal immigration is a problem. According to Rasmussen, 61% of likely voters say it is, and 31% disagree. The majority also believes that border control is more critical than legalization, while the minority is not sure. Furthermore, the majority believes that the federal government encourages illegal immigration, although just 20% say it is not.

The problem of illegal immigration is most evident in border states, where violent crimes, identity theft, rape, and financial fraud are rampant. Some sources have argued that illegal immigration is responsible for these crimes.

Legal immigration is a good thing.

Putting undocumented immigrants on a path to citizenship would be a significant economic stimulus. These immigrants contribute to the nation’s social infrastructure by keeping hospitals open, providing vital health care to Americans and helping educate children. Putting them on a path to citizenship would increase wages for all workers, create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and boost GDP.

There are several factors affecting the number of green cards granted annually. There are numerical and per-country caps for some categories. The wait for family-sponsored immigrant green cards is over seven years. Those relatives from Mexico and the Philippines must wait more than 20 years. As of November 2018, nearly 3.7 million foreign nationals were in line for family-sponsored green cards and 121,000 for employment-sponsored green cards.

Assimilation vs multiculturalism

Liberals argue that immigrants will eventually assimilate. However, this assumption is not necessarily correct. Discriminatory laws largely stopped the waves of immigration in the early 20th century. Currently, efforts to restrict immigration will not prevent the influx of 500,000 immigrants a year. Moreover, the number of aliens seeking naturalization is likely to remain high. In addition, a citizen can sponsor a spouse and children in the immigration process.

Assimilation is the process of identifying with a new society. This process aims to make immigrants commit to American ideals and take pride in their unique identity. They should also learn to speak English and uphold a Protestant ethic.

Immigrants improve the economy.

Many immigrants come to the United States for a better life for themselves and their families. But unfortunately, many of these people have been through gang violence and poverty in their home countries, and many are risking their lives by fleeing to the United States. One example is the story of Juarez, a father of three who immigrated to the United States from Guatemala. He had worked as a businessman in Guatemala and hoped to better his life in a new country.

As a result of immigration, the economy of the United States has grown. One of the reasons for this is that immigrants bring more labour to the country. As a result, when there is a shortage of work, most industries will expand and increase production to fill the gap. In addition, immigrants help stimulate competition in the market, which helps boost production. This competition, in turn, encourages workers to provide quality services to stay in their jobs.

They are an asset to the country.

Many immigrants contribute to the economy in many different ways. Their labour force makes up a significant portion of the workforce in many industries. They also contribute to the social infrastructure of the country. For example, their work keeps hospitals open and takes care of Americans' loved ones. Immigrants also boost the economy by raising wages for all workers. They also contribute to Social Security and Medicare trust funds. Furthermore, the children of immigrants are upwardly mobile, benefiting immigrant families and the economy.

About 11 million undocumented immigrants are in the U.S., with about half of them living in New York and California. These individuals pay taxes and contribute to their communities, often starting businesses. In addition, they help the country’s economy by helping to support schools and districts. Therefore, removing the immigration benefits of DACA would hurt the U.S. and local economies.

They are a danger to the country.

There is a growing debate in the United States about whether immigration threatens the country. While some migrants leave their countries to study, work, or join their families, others leave due to poverty, political unrest, gang violence, or natural disasters. Even those with legitimate reasons for leaving do not fall under the definition of a refugee and could be at risk of deportation if they return to their countries.

This debate over immigration has divided public opinion into many countries. For example, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland have mixed views about immigrants write my essays . In Poland, only 28% of people say immigrants do not threaten the country. Another 19% refused to answer. In South Africa, the numbers have changed, but the overall sentiment remains the same: there is a growing concern about immigrants’ potential for terrorism.