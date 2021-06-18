Kim Kardashian Coppertone’s cover censored by supermarket – The Hollywood Reporter





June cover of Angels features an illustration by artist Justin Metz that recreates an iconic Coppertone ad, but instead of a toddler in pigtails, it features a Kim Kardashian taking a selfie with her bikini bottom pulled up by a manicured poodle. The cover line, “The Kardashians’ Last Laughter” who teased a cover story by Benjamin Svetkey (formerly editor Hollywood journalist and now a freelance writer and editor), was scheduled for the E! Culture Change Series finale! keeping up with the Kardashians. Not everyone is amused by the peek at Kim’s bare butt, although it is pictured. A source sent Rambling Reporter a photo of the magazine racks inside a Gelson Market in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, where staff members placed a piece of cardboard on the bottom half of the magazine to cover up Kardashian’s behind, as some stores do to censor pornographic magazines. A spokesperson for Gelson confirmed the butt ban and said it came after “many complaints” from local customers at the Valley Village location. “The goal is to serve their customers, so after many complaints and concerns, their response was to cover it up,” the rep said, adding that the magazine had remained on the shelves and no other place was experienced such a reaction. The cartoonish coverage censored by a local supermarket can be fun for Kardashian’s 227 million followers on Instagram, where she is known to post much more revealing photos. “It was meant to be a fun, summery nod to the famous Coppertone commercial,” says Angels editor of Maer Roshan magazine. “We understand that Gelson’s responsibility is to customers, but I can’t help but wonder what’s about Valley Village, in particular, who finds Kim Kardashian so unappetizing? Of all the places in the world, why Valley Village? “ A version of this story first appeared in the June 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







