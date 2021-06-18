Pee-Wee’s Playhouse actor John Paragon has died at 66





Actor John Paragon, who brought Genius Jambi to life in the children’s series Pee-wees Playhouse, has died aged 66. The Times confirmed with the Riverside County Coroner that Paragon died on April 3 in Palm Springs of unknown causes. News of the actor’s death was not made public until June. Also screenwriter, director and close collaborator of Paul Pee-wee Herman Reubens and Cassandra Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Peterson, Paragon has greatly shaped the roles of these two cult comedies. The Alaskan native was part of the comedy improv troupe at the Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles. His theater experience helped him connect with two future friends and collaborators, Reubens and Peterson, who enlisted the help of Paragons in developing lead roles for their characters. Lost someone who mattered to me and who was so much a part of Elvira and my life that it’s impossible to express how sad I feel, Peterson tweeted friday. John Paragon, my 27 year writing partner, my friend, my brother, my soul mate. I will miss you and love you forever, Johnny #RIPJohnParagon Paul Reubens, left, and John Paragon on CBS’s Pee-wees Playhouse in 1986. (John Kisch Archives / Getty Images) Paragon helped write some of Pee-wee Hermans’ early performances, around the time the character was being developed for a midnight show at the Groundlings. The genius Jambis catchy incantation Mekka lekka hi, mekka hiney ho! snatched from one of the characters in previous Paragons sketches, a waiter at a hokey luau-themed restaurant. I was trying to talk, like… Hawaiian tour guide, recalls Paragon in a interview 2017. When CBS took over the show and Pee-Wee threw in the flashing innuendos of his original incarnation to become the hit Pee-wees Playhouse, the kitsch show turned out to be a painstaking effort that required the ingenuity of all people. involved. Paragon played the game in the deceptive DIY production, doing things like donning black gloves to secretly open the spring-loaded doors to the Jambis genie box. As a director he worked closely with Reubens to find the right camera angles needed to achieve a particular illusion or sketch. Paragon also wrote numerous episodes for the series and voiced Pterri, the Talking Pterodactyl. Pee-wees Playhouse Christmas Special, a 1988 production co-written by Paragon, was nominated for an Emmy for writing in a children’s special. Paragon also had a long creative partnership with Peterson, playing a pivotal role in the creation of its iconic character, Elvira. He landed a role in Peterson’s first TV series, Movie Macabre, as an annoying caller named Breather. He later co-wrote his 1988 feature film, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, as well as many other projects where she took over the Horror Hostess. John Paragon, center, attended the Groundlings Theaters 40th Anniversary Celebration in 2014. (Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images for the Groundlings) Paragons, other screen appearances included a role as Seinfelds Cedric, the half of a couple who often brings grief to Kramer (Michael Richards). Yul Vazquez, the other half of Paragons on the show, says AV Club that he was a big fan of John Paragon before he landed the role. He was also in the UHF movie, where he played Richard Fletcher; 1986s The Frog Prince, where he voiced the main character; and Manger Raoul, where he was a sex shop attendant. His directing credits include episodes of the Silk Stalkings television series. Paragon recently worked with Walt Disney Imagineering for the company’s theme parks, where he helped develop improvisation routines for the park’s performances.







