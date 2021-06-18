The professional trajectories of child stars in Bollywood

OTT opens more opportunities for child actors in Indian cinema

The lack of coming-of-age stories in the Indian entertainment industry often makes it difficult to transition from innocent roles to serious adult characters for child stars.

While decades ago, child actors were often seen as cute props or substitutes for bigger stars, with audience attitudes and a shift towards an interest in more realistic content, child actors are becoming stars. invaluable assets for the film industry.

A recent example is the performance of 9-year-old Alan Kims in the Oscar-winning film Threatening (2020), which earned him a Critics Choice Award and a BAFTA nomination. Notably, critics praised the presentation of authentic childhood films.

Likewise, in some Indian films, child actors have managed to surprise audiences and often even eclipse established adult actors, such as Darsheel Safarys’ award-winning performance as a dyslexic student in Taare Zameen By (2007), or Partho Gupte, who won a National Film Award for his role in Stanley ka dabba (2011). Yet these artists rarely have successful careers as adult actors afterwards. With the exception of some stars such as Sridevi, a combination of poorly chosen roles and waning audience interest means that many child artists pursue different paths as they grow older.

Especially in the case of actresses, the transition from cute roles to a sexy image is often difficult to navigate and may not appeal to the general public.

People want to see new faces, but when you see someone growing up on the screen, that feeling of freshness goes away. It’s not just about the audience, but the producers aren’t willing to take advantage of the actors who are always in front of the screen because you tend to see them as children, says Navein Darshan, entertainment reporter and critic. movies. India Media Group.

Darshan believes that Indian audiences are generally more open to seeing previously beloved child actors return to adult roles when enough time has passed.

If you pick a 17 year old guy to play a student, but saw him as a kid 3-4 years ago, this movie has a greater chance of not clicking with audiences. So that’s one reason why most child artists, like Ayesha Takia or Hansika Motwani, take a break before making their full debut as the main character. I have spoken to several child artists who have become mainstream actors, and they also prefer the same method, he added.

In Hollywood, child actors often have a plethora of options to fill the role void during their difficult teenage stages. Several Indian children’s programs have made child artists such as Jhanak Shukla from Karishma Ka Karishma (2003) familiar names at the time. But TV shows specifically geared towards pre-teens or young adults like Hannah montana, Gossip Girl, or 13 reasons why, were simply not created by the Indian entertainment industry.

According to film critics like Darshan, this is a stark reflection of the conservative culture of Indian society.

We have either content strictly for children or for adults 18 and over. We don’t have a lot of content for teens. Indian society, and the Indian parenting system in general, does not encourage their adolescents to discover their physical changes, their sexuality, their values ​​on the outside, but this is how adolescents learn about themselves and about the environment. world, says Darshan.

The lack of a good support system for Indian teens adds to the insecurities of filmmakers about the realistic portrayal of teens’ issues on screen, for fear that it might not be appealing to the general public.

If you want to cover the larger slice of a family, you will need to reflect their views, those with which they align. Thus, the filmmakers stick to the same stereotypes or present a glorified form of reality because they fear their projects will not please audiences across the country. This is the reason why we do not have shows that have achieved immense critical success like Sex education (2019) or real high school shows, and why we’re not getting proper portrayal of that age group here, Darshan explains.

However, with the rise of OTT platforms in India in recent years and changing demographics, attitudes are changing, allowing for more continuous growth of child actors. These have been a mixture of successes and failures. The Netflix Show 2019 Typewriter, for example, appeared to be marketed as a Strange things-horror story from a small town, starring school children as the main actors. However, Aditya Shrikrishna, a film critic, believed that one of the problems with Typewriter is that it rations the screen time of the children it would have been great to have them in the center [of the plot]. Although producers still seem hesitant to put children at the forefront of mainstream productions, experts believe the scene is changing, especially as the younger generation make up the bulk of India’s population.

There’s a lot of room for growth here, as the OTT platform has exposed parents and those over 40 to content that wasn’t available five years ago. It was not possible for someone sitting in Chennai or Mumbai to access a Spanish TV show like Money theftfor example, to see a wide range of cultures. Inclusiveness is the key to growth and acceptance. So when they see people from multiple cultures, they get more used to this portrayal of teenagers on screen, Darshan says.

OTT cinema is slowly and very effectively venturing into the Indian market, and this also extends to regional languages ​​outside of Hindi, allowing for a more equal portrayal of child stars. Darshan gives the example of the Amazon Prime hit, The family man (2019), who despite the presence of bright stars like Manoj Bajpayee also manages to showcase the talent of the younger cast members.

It exposes a lot of untapped potential, so now those who go unnoticed on the big screen or stuck in flawed series or commercials are getting the limelight via OTTs, so there is certainly room for that. Usually in national award nominations as well, whenever there is a category of child artist, we know who is going to win the award because there is not a lot of competition there, but now there is lucky the game has changed completely, he says.