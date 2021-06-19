Pandemic is aptitude test for movie industry, says Anupama Chopra





Systemic gaps developing over time, precipitated by the pandemic. That’s the answer a great producer gave me when I asked why Hindi cinema is languishing. The question came to me as I was compiling a mid-year list of the best Indian films of the first half of 2021. The list was dominated by Malayalam cinema (The Great Indian Kitchen, Joji, Kala, Nayattu, Drishyam 2: The Resumption ). There was also one film in Marathi (The Disciple), two films in Tamil (Karnan and Mandela) and one in Telugu (Jathi Ratnalu). Only one Hindi film was selected, a 43-minute short film titled Geeli Pucchi, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, which was part of the Ajeeb Daastaans anthology. The biggest Bollywood film of the year, Salman Khans Radhe, summed up everything that seems wrong in the industry right now, it was bloated, mediocre, short-sighted and yet another attempt to replace storytelling with the power of the stars. June 14 marked the first anniversary of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The past year has been (as Queen Elizabeth II memorably described in 1992) annus horribilis for the industry. The pandemic and the enormous economic losses have been compounded by an existential crisis that has shaken the foundations and exposed the fragility, inequity and various flaws in our system. In all my years of reporting on Bollywood, I have never seen the industry take such public disparagement. Hopefully the crisis and the resulting soul-searching will bring about long-standing changes, but even a cursory investigation and informal conversations reveal that the current situation has been brewing for years now. The producer summed it up this way: In Bollywood, the emphasis on good stories is supplanted by the emphasis on commercial cinema. There are very few players who are ready to reinvent themselves. This is not the case in the south. There, established directors encourage and mentor young talent. How many proteges can you name here? In the south, directors tell stories of lived experiences. Here, directors with authentic voices get corrupted very quickly. Moreover, in the south, the star admits failure to the producer. Here the star walks away from failure with her big paycheck and says: It’s not my problem. In the south, producer councils ensure fair play. Here the economy is out of balance and the power of the stars only increases. This period, according to my source, will test the ability of the industry and its ability to continue to operate as before. Which is just as good. It’s time to tear down the old structure and rebuild it. Perhaps we can take inspiration from another anniversary last week: June 15 marked the 20th anniversary of the release of Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. The three hour and forty-five minute film continues to dazzle with its brilliant script, formidable performances, stunning soundtrack by AR Rahmans and the ambition of the team that made it, led by the director. Ashutosh Gowariker and lead man and co-producer Aamir. Khan. Lagaan represents the best of Hindi cinema. It shows us the artistic talent that Bollywood is capable of. The guiding line of Lagaan is Sach aur saahas hai jiske mann mein, ant mein jeet usi ki rahe (those who have truth and courage in their hearts, victory is ultimately theirs). It may be time for the Hindi film industry to find its sach and saahas. And reinvent yourself.

