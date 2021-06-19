‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Cast Talk About New Powers And Old Enemies In Season 2





Freeform’s “Motherland: Fort Salem” introduced the audience to witches Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), Raelle (Taylor Hickson) and Tally (Jessica Sutton) as they learned how to harness their powers to fight with the United States Army. United against a group of terrorist witches, the Fête. The new recruits sailed in love, loss, betrayal and, of course, magic, but that all changed in the explosive Season 1 finale. Season 2 resumes with Abigail and Raelle navigating the mysterious “witch bomb” and their newfound powers. Meanwhile, Tally grapples with the apparent loss of her unit and her newfound responsibility as one of General Alder’s (Lyne Rene) “Biddies” who sacrificed her lifespan to extend Alder’s. “[There are] multiple stories happening at the same time that will merge together somewhere at the end of season 2, “Sutton said.” It’s gonna be epic. “ This season, the witches face off against their old foe, the dreaded Camarilla. “There’s a lot at stake. She of course trained all these cadets to fight the Spree, but now the Spree and the military have a common enemy within the Camarilla,” said Demetria McKinney, who plays Drill Sergeant. Anacostia. RELATED | ‘Motherland’ star Demetria McKinney reflects on the adversities that shaped her “It’s a dark and crazy season,” Williams teased. “We’re all on our own journeys. We had this brotherhood in season 1, but now we’re trying to understand each other.” After escaping the interrogation quarters with the help of Anacostia, Scylla (Amalia Holm) returns to the Spree base with her boss, who is shockingly revealed to be her ex’s mother. -lover, Raelle. So what does all this mean for fan favorite couple, Raelle and Scylla? “What I can say is that Scylla would never give up on Raelle,” said Holm. “Scylla has to come to terms with how Raelle felt about what Scylla did. When she hid the truth, herself and her true identity, it was betrayal.” “She’s angry that she trusted someone so much,” Hickson said of Raelle. “Her intuition tells her there must be some good, she couldn’t have fallen for someone so backslid.” “There is a desire, that’s what I can give, a very strong desire,” added Holm. “Motherland: Fort Salem” Season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET / PT | 9 p.m. CT on Freeform, the next day on Hulu. The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.

