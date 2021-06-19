Imagine, if you will, the bustling city of Kolkata, India, suddenly united by an unlikely phenomenon – a frenzy around the arrival of Red Mill! It’s been 20 years since the jukebox musical came out, and I can’t separate the movie from the hype surrounding it in my hometown. It’s not like we don’t have access to Hollywood movies, but most people seemed less interested in pop culture than I did. As far as I knew, my family was the only voracious consumer of English movies and TV shows, and we were the few people who spent hours chatting about what we had watched. But Red Mill! was different.

There was a lot of talk and excitement surrounding the film in my only social circle.

Baz Luhrmannthird entry in his Red Curtain Stars trilogy Ewan McGregor like a naive young writer named Christian who falls in love with Satine (Nicole kidman), courtesan at the Moulin Rouge. The film was a staple in Calcutta in 2001, especially when it became known that a Hindi song was part of the soundtrack. I had already planned to watch him because McGregor was the star, and I had been a fan of him since his performance as Obi-Wan Kenobi. But I could hardly avoid the movie when all my classmates were talking about it. Back then, we discovered new films mostly through posters plastered on unsuspecting walls, trailers for cinema-related news shows (like the BBC Talking films) and clips on MTV. Red Mill! was featured on all three, and when the trailers included a clip of “Chamma Chamma” from the Bollywood film China gate, suddenly the movie was on everyone’s watch list.

Talks about representation in movies are common these days, but we didn’t have that language in the early 2000s. People were just thrilled that an Indian creation was in a Hollywood movie. That in itself seemed to propel Red Mill! held in high esteem by many until he became the talk of the town. My classmates went to watch it and arrived at school the next day with a full review to share with their friends. Every time I listen to “Come What May” I remember our collective youthful outrage that the song was disqualified from the Oscars.

My relationship with Red Mill! is certainly complicated, mainly because of that initial hype around the film. But musical romances weren’t my favorite anyway, so young I wouldn’t have liked the movie anyway. I finally got a good look at it after most of my peers saw it, and gritted my teeth throughout. The film was overworked, bawdy and extremely melodramatic. I rolled my eyes, unable to understand the fascination of this film with its confused tones. Now of course I know that was precisely the point – Red Mill! is an amalgamation of Greek operas and tragedies, hence the massive tonal changes throughout its performance. At the time, however, the style of the film was the opposite of what I liked.

Red Mill! has a Bollywood style of storytelling and exaggerated characterization. Luhrmann was inspired by watching a Hindi movie in India, and these influences are strong in the musical. In addition to the inclusion of “Chamma Chamma”, the film play is set in India and the costumes are inspired by this setting. Luhrmann even used close-ups reminiscent of Bollywood movies. All he had to do was throw in some Dutch angles and he could have been an honorary member of the Indian film fraternity. (I’m joking!) Red Mill! also follows a pattern similar to classic Indian films, not just those in Hindi. A couple meet, they are torn apart by outside forces, one half pretends to betray the other, they sing a song that brings them together, and either they leave towards sunset or someone dies. You can see why not everyone is a fan of the formula, but also, I recognize the appeal. Luhrmann’s narration was novel enough to Red Mill! won several Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. But anyone living in India already had Bollywood movies to turn to for big drama, and since I had given up on Bollywood movies by then, Red Mill! was just an unexpected reminder of why.

Of course, there is also the issue of cultural appropriation. When the movie first came out, we didn’t really recognize this concept. For many of us in India, it was a matter of pride that the country was represented in a way that had nothing to do with slums and poverty. Even on my last re-watch, I burst out laughing at the mix of Indian ingredients added to flavor the movie, but I didn’t hate it. I found that comforting. Nostalgia played a part in it, but part of the film’s appeal is its distance from reality. Thus, it is understandable that the young bohemians of Montmartre, in France, concoct a flamboyant idea of ​​the country; just as it is credible that an Australian filmmaker is seduced by the pomp and glamor of an Indian film and draws inspiration from it for his next project. After all, Red Mill! is a fantasy and India is part of that fantasy. I say this with a caveat. It’s a lot different growing up in a country where you can choose to step back from the local entertainment scene in favor of Hollywood. For anyone who hates the complete lack of Indian portrayal in this movie, I agree with you. I can not imagine Red Mill! being made for the big screen today without more cultural sensitivity. But I also can’t imagine the film being remade without any Indian element. The musical is still a Broadway favorite, so I guess not many people are disturbed by the elements of ownership. I admit though that “Hindi Sad Diamonds” still doesn’t make sense as a song title.

I also have other issues with the film, mainly due to Satine and Act Three. The fact that the film’s central and unique female character is a courtesan deprives Satine of her agency. In the third act, the duke (Richard roxburgh) practically forces himself on Satine before he is knocked out. As much as “Roxanne’s El Tango (Medley)” is such a thrilling mix, I’ve always been bothered by the occasional inclusion of an attempted sexual assault (another trope from old Bollywood movies). Christian also becomes unfriendly in the third act. He goes from being caring and concerned to jealous and mean, which is not like him at all.

When I sat down to see again Red Mill! before writing this article, I did so with great trepidation. I had just heard a podcast that dissected the problematic elements of this movie, and my vivid memories were the worst of all. But I found myself smiling from ear to ear. I sang the medleys that I now know by heart. I slapped my knee at some really hilarious times. And yes, I was heartbroken that Satine could not fulfill her dream of being an actress and that Christian had lost his first love.

Time and distance have softened my point of view. I have watched the movie several times over the years, mostly by accident while changing channels. Each time, I was surprised at how much Moulin Rouge! is. Of the three films in the trilogy, Red Mill! is Luhrmann’s most accomplished. The performances are captivating. They are campy when needed and nuanced at other times. You can see Luhrmann perfecting his craft through Ballroom strictly and Romeo + Juliet, the first two chapters of his red curtain trilogy, to land on the right track of this latest opus.

Still, the movie never forgets that it’s about entertainment, and I think that’s a huge reason it’s easy to love. Red Mill! Cinematography and melodrama give the film its fantastic side. Unique camera movements, flamboyant sets, and larger-than-life characters immerse and keep you there. The film is also intelligently written – the whole story is foreshadowed in the very first act, but the way the plot unfolds is seamless. I love the way Satine uses her wits to get Christian and herself out of the hot water on numerous occasions. And the songs are wonderful earworms. While i think Red Mill! was the first jukebox musical I ever watched, I knew most of the songs, and Luhrmann used every medley to move the story forward. This is where the Bollywood influence on me comes in. I might not have liked the stories and characters from Hindi movies, but when you watch enough Bollywood you start to miss them every now and then. characters who start to sing. Red Mill! perfectly fills this void.

The film has flaws, and it is sometimes dated, but Red Mill! is an imperfect comfort watch, especially after several re-glances. It’s been a complex journey to realize that I can enjoy something that is problematic in part, but incredibly entertaining as a total experience. Despite my initial skepticism, I can’t help but love this movie no matter what.

