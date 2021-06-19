Chrissy Teigen and John Legend say Michael Costello trafficked bullying DMs

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend say Michael Costello tampered with screenshots of Teigen being cyberbullied.

Costello had accused Teigen of threatening his career and causing him to consider suicide.

According to Teigen’s statement, Costello’s screenshots have inconsistencies that prove to be fake.

Costello responded by saying that Teigen had “hurt the right people” and tried to “ruin other people’s careers.”

Chrissy teigen and her husband John legend are breaking their silence on the bullying allegations made by fashion designer Michael Costello.

In a long Twitter On Friday, Teigen accused Costello of rigging screenshots that would show the model threatening the designer’s career in the Instagram direct messages he said Teigen sent him in 2014.

According to Initiated andHuffington Post, Costello posted the images on his now private site Instagram account Monday, writing in the caption that Teigen accused him of racism in an Instagram comment at the time. Costello added that Teigen and his stylist friend Monica Rose made sure he lost professional opportunities and that he was considering suicide as a result of their bullying.

But on Friday, Teigen shared a statement claiming that Costello’s purported screenshots contain inconsistencies that prove they are being tampered with. These inconsistencies, according to her statement, include her account profile photo, which Teigen changed in 2016; an icon for Instagram’s video chat feature, which only launched in 2018; anda color scheme that was only added to the app in 2020.

“The old profile picture and these new Instagram features couldn’t coexist in the same authentic screenshot,” the statement said.

Teigen’s statement also states that Rose was not on the model’s team until 2016 and that the stylist did nothing to harm Costello.

Although Teigen’s statement indicates that the model posted a comment on Costello’s Instagram when he was publicly accused of making a racist remark, she does indicate that she deleted her comment after Costello explained that the charge was based on a photoshopped comment.

Chrissy has acknowledged her past behavior and the pain it has caused, but she will not stand for anyone to spread false accusations to further demean her name and reputation. Chrissy will continue to do the job she has to do to be the one. best person she can be. She hopes Michael Costello can do the same. “

In its own set of tweets, Legend said Teigen’s alleged DM swap with Costello was “fabricated, completely bogus, never happened.”

“Honestly, I don’t know why anyone would pretend to fit into this narrative, but that’s what happened,” he added. “I encourage everyone who is spreading this breathless lie to keep the same energy when correcting the record.”

Costello then gave Legendin a statement on his part. Twitter.

“I wondered if I should write this or not, but I have to do it,” the designer wrote. “If anyone said something about my family I would defend it as much as possible. I understand where you’re from @JohnLegend. I respect and love your music. I even have four of your songs on my playlist, not that you care about. “

He added, “But your wife has hurt good people and done a lot of shady things offline to ruin other people’s careers. You might not know it, but she does.”

Legend offered a short reply: “Bruh. Stop. You know you made it all up. Please stop.”

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Teigen, Legend, Costello and Rose for comment.

Costello shared the screenshots on Instagram the same day Teigen returned to Twitter to apologize for her history of cyberbullying, weeks after her old tweets resurfaced.

Chrissy Teigen apologizes for his bullying and mean tweets. Is forgiveness possible?

“I know I’ve been silent, and God knows you don’t want to hear from me, but I want you to know I’m sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate” sit here and think about what you did, “” Teigen wrote in blog postMonday.

Last month Teigen was exposed for public harassment Courtney stodden, who was told to kill himself at the age of 16. Teigen’s history of bullying also included mean tweets directed at Avril Lavigne, Lindsay Lohan, and Republican politician Sarah Palin.

“Not a day, not a single moment has gone by that I haven’t felt the overwhelming weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” Teigen wrote. caused, I have to stop and ask myself: how could I have done that? “

Courtney Stodden doubts Chrissy Teigen’s apology, calls his ‘alarm clock’ a ‘broken record’

If you or someone you know is suffering from self-harm or thoughts of suicide, you can call the United States. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of the day or night, orchatting on the internet.

Crisis text linealso provides free confidential 24/7 SMS support to people in crisis when they text “HOME” to 741741.

Contribution: Jenna Ryu