Father’s Day Special: Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, Aamir Khan in Dangal

Indian cinema is famous for painting real characters on silver screens which have undoubtedly played a vital role in the development of a father-child relationship. Through films like Thappad, Angrezi Medium and Drishyam, among others, we have seen that this relationship is the epitome of compassion, care and support. On this Father’s Day, IMDb takes us on a nostalgic journey through its specially curated roster of 15 Indian Cinema Fathers who beautifully portrayed a unique bond in these iconic films.

You can see the full list here – 15 Indian cinema dads For the past 15 years – IMDb.

Farooq Shaikh by Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani – IMDb Rating: 7.1

The character portrayed is a loving father who holds back his emotions from his son and wants him to live his life to the fullest. He supports him in every decision and encourages him to live the life he never had – something that remains as a sweet lesson with his son, even after his death.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Thappad’s Kumud Mishra – IMDb Rating: 6.8

We can see a beautiful father-daughter relationship in the film. Being daddy’s girl was what made things easy for the girl. The fact that she thought her partner would be someone like her father made her expectations soar, but when they crashed her father was there to keep her from falling.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Badhaai Ho’s Gajraj Rao IMDb Rating: 8.0

What makes Gajraj Rao a comparable father figure to Badhaai Ho is the chemistry he shares with each of his family members. He’s in the league of fathers who know how to make everyone in the family happy, but when the going gets tough, he takes a stand with what’s right, not what’s practical.

Available to stream on Disney + Hotstar

Irrfan Khan d’Angrezi Medium – IMDb Rating: 7.3

The film traces a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter. Irrfan Khan plays Champak, a dedicated and incredible father who is determined to send his daughter to London to continue her education amid all the issues he faces when organizing fees.

Available to stream on Disney + Hotstar

Prakash Raj of Abhiyum Naanum – IMDb Rating: 7.6

This Tamil film revolves around the relationship between Prakash Raj and his daughter Abhi, played by Trisha. The scene where Abhi celebrates her father’s birthday in the middle of a lake on a full moon night sums up their relationship. It not only portrays the father-daughter bond as if by magic, but also reminds us of the beauty of the little things in life.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Ajith Kumar by Yennai Arindhaal – IMDb Rating: 7.3

Yennai Arindhaal is a Tamil action thriller. The film is essentially a crime drama, but director Gautham Menon brought out the intricacies of a complex relationship between a stepfather and stepdaughter. The father marries a woman with a small child and with love and affection he nurtures her. Over the course of the film, their bond develops into a strong bond, proving that fatherhood is about being for and with your loved ones.

Available to stream on Disney + Hotstar

Bommarillu’s Prakash Raj – IMDb Rating: 8.2

A father has the right to stop you from doing anything wrong but cannot control you beyond a certain level. Bommarillu, a Telugu romantic comedy shows how a possessive father controls his son’s lifestyle at every step. The thought-provoking climax is sure to melt your heart.

Asuran’s Dhanush – IMDb Rating: 8.5

Asuran, a Tamil action film portrays the sinister side of casteism and the courageous battle of a seemingly timid father to protect his son, even if it means sacrificing his own.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

102 Not Out’s Amitabh Bachchan – IMDb Rating: 7.4

The film highlights an unusual relationship between a 75-year-old son and his 102-year-old father, who aspires to break the record for the oldest man but believes that with his sons’ constant sulking he will not be able to achieve it. . As the story unfolds, their beautiful relationship also blossoms.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Rajit Kapur from Raazi – IMDb Rating: 7.8

The film Raazi is based on real events and tells the story of a woman married to the son of a Pakistani general. She worked as a spy and transmitted secret information from Pakistan to the Indian secret service. The wedding of the girls in the film captures all the emotions that a girl and her parents go through on their wedding day. The film shows you the emotional side of the spy thriller and leaves you with a bittersweet feeling.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Aamir Khan of Dangal – IMDb Rating: 8.4

Geeta and Babita Phogat, whose life story was told in this film, are true examples of fighters who achieved great success and owe it to their father played by Aamir Khan in the film, who carried the dream with him and trained them enough. to succeed and face the real world.

Available to stream on Netflix

Gunjan Saxena’s Pankaj Tripathi: The Kargil Girl – IMDb Rating: 5.3

Inspired by the life of a fearless young officer who made history by becoming the first female Indian Air Force officer to fly into a combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999. Pankaj Tripathi, the her daughters’ greatest ally, is rooted in her dream of becoming a pilot and gives her important life lessons about how society will always want to cage free-spirited women and it’s up to women to break free. The 1999 film celebrates all aspects of a progressive father-daughter relationship

Available to stream on Netflix

The Quest’s Shashank Shende – IMDb Rating: 8.2

The film in Marathi “Ringan” or the quest in English of Makarand Mane, national achievement award, is a heartwarming journey of a father and his son. The endearing pursuit of a 7-year-old boy to find his dead mother, innocently mistaking her for God’s abode, and the indefatigable fate of his father. Having no one else to turn to, they go to Pandharpur, the home of God, where everyone thinks they find what they are looking for. This film celebrates the father-child relationship that support each other on this journey

Uma’s Jisshu Sengupta IMDb Rating: 7.4

Uma, a child with a terminal illness, wants to see Durga Pooja detained in Calcutta. His father, along with a director, strives to create a fake Durga Pooja to make his dreams come true. This Bengali drama shows how a real father-daughter bond can become a real-life magnum opus.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Ajay Devgan from Drishyam – IMDb Rating: 8.3

Dad is his son’s first hero and his daughter’s first love. They can go to great lengths to protect their children. Drishyam is a crime thriller that portrays just that – a father who goes to great lengths to save his family from punishment after his daughter commits an accidental crime.

Available to stream on Disney + Hotstar

