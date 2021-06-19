Joan Rivers’ Hollywood-style abandoned mansions listings for $ 2.3 million





An abandoned Pennsylvania mansion that was custom-built for Joan Rivers and her husband, Edgar Rosenberg, in the 1970s is back on the market for $ 2.3 million. Originally built by longtime local developer Thomas Pileggi over the past 10 years, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was designed with all Hollywood-style amenities in mind and Rivers envisioning a slice of Beverly Hills. in the suburb of Warminster. . But tragically, before Rivers could move in, her husband committed suicide in 1987. I built it for her and her husband, but before it was finished, [Rosenberg] transmitted ”, Pileggi says the Philly Inquirer when it first hit the market. Rivers’ daughter, Melissa Rivers, had attended the University of Pennsylvania at the time. Joan Rivers poses with her husband Edgar and daughter Melissa at the “Joan Rivers Celebrity Tennis-Auction Classic”. Bettmann Archives The house is made up of seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Dan Real Estate Inc The property covers 12,586 square feet. Dan Real Estate Inc The large indoor swimming pool. Dan Real Estate Inc A living space. Dan Real Estate Inc The grand staircase. Dan Real Estate Inc An integrated bar. Dan Real Estate Inc The house also had to build a movie studio due to its proximity to Philly, Atlantic City and New York, which made it an ideal location for productions. Following a tumultuous battle with the county over the development and the sudden passing of her husband, Rivers was forced to leave behind the property and her dreams of a perfect home. The house is being offered at a reduced price of around $ 2 million due to its uninhabited condition, real estate agent Lu Roziner told The Post. But because the property sits on a massive 10-acre lot and includes over 12,500 square feet of living space, Roziner says it’s still a great deal. Actress Joan Rivers and her husband Edgar Rosenberg pose for a portrait in 1987 in Los Angeles. Getty Images The trees have engulfed the property. Dan Real Estate Inc An adjoining property that is part of the whole structure. Dan Real Estate Inc One of the many living spaces. Realtor.com The dining room. Dan Real Estate Inc A corridor. Dan Real Estate Inc The kitchen. Dan Real Estate Inc The house is located on more than 10 hectares of land. Dan Real Estate Inc According to the listing, “the estate is in need of renovations and the price reflects the condition of the property”, adding that “the property has been sold as is”. And while most of the furniture, antiques, and artwork all appear to be intact, one unique feature of the home stands out with the expansive indoor pool. Meanwhile, the entire property is surrounded by mature trees, greenery, and a private pond. Another formal living space. Dan Real Estate Inc Gold-printed wallpaper can be seen in one of the living rooms. Dan Real Estate Inc The circular corridor. Dan Real Estate Inc The breakfast room with a fireplace. Dan Real Estate Inc The informal living space. Dan Real Estate Inc A view of endless greenery through a window. Dan Real Estate Inc Interior features include an expansive master suite which has his and her bathrooms, sauna and steam room. Rivers’ extravagant and long-running New York City penthouse last month went on the market for $ 38 million. Native of Brooklyn, and late comedian, actress, fashionista and QVC extraordinary died in 2014 at the age of 81.

