Paul McCartney: 10 Underrated Songs From His Post-Beatles Career





When I’m sixty-four? Pschhh. Now, 15 years after that once intimidating mile, Paul McCartney and his brilliant music continue to please millions of fans. So the happiest birthdays for you today, Sir Paul! When it’s the guy who created classic hits like Live and Let Die, Maybe Im Amazed, Band on The Run and Jet not to mention the 20th century definition music he made with the Beatles, it’s easy to take the corners of his catalog for granted. With that in mind, below are 10 songs by McCartney from his solo career and 70 from the band Wings that more people should know about. Rock show Released 1975 Extract from the album Wings Venus and Mars A playful and ironic rocker that sounds like Wilco’s early music plan, with lyrics that make reference to Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. Eat at home Release 1971 From the Album solo Ram Stunning twangy served with a double meaning accompaniment. No value Released in 1986 From the solo album of the soundtrack Give My Regards to Broad Street Looks like Macca is repossessing the Rickenbackers from Beatles disciple Tom Petty, with the help of Fab Fours Ringo Starr, who are invited here on drums. Temporary secretary Released 1980 From McCartney II solo album In recent years, hipsters have been discovering this synth nugget, but masses of non-skinny jeans should be tuned in, too. Old Siam, sir Released in 1979 From the Album Wings Back to the Egg A gnarled, curvy British single wouldn’t sound out of place on an Aerosmith album from the late ’70s. Let me roll it Release 1973 From the album Band On The Run by Wings A slender groove, angular guitar, vocal echoes and saggy backing vocals make this an evergreen jam. Oh woman, oh why Release 1971 B-side of the non-album single Another Day The Cute One goes wild on the mic for that downhome trampling. On my way Released 1980 From McCartney II solo album Some rock critics and media have sold the solo myth of Paul is all saccharine goo, but that’s not even close to being true, for example, this lo-fi blues gem. Happy with you Release 2018 From the solo album Egypt Station For our last two picks, I called a friend, namely rock musician Philip Shouse, a member of the solo groups of Kiss legends Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons, besides being a huge fan (and more knowledgeable than yours) from the Beatles. Hailing from Decatur, Shouse says of Happy With You, a recent acoustic track, You hear that one and you go, Oh yeah, this is the same guy who did Blackbird, who did I Will, who did Im Looking Through You. It’s in this tradition and the lyrics are so beautiful and simple. It touches you right in the heart. Love in song Released 1975 Extract from the album Wings Venus and Mars It’s just a really cool song and we don’t talk about it a lot, says Shouse. He was always and pushed the boundaries of pop music. He knew just what it took to put in his music and be successful with it. MORE ABOUT ROCK MUSIC A piece of Guns N Roses history sells for $ 80,000 Great White Guitarist on Once Bitten Twice Shy, Eddie Van Halen, Guns N Roses The new 80s glam-metal and hard-rock bible

