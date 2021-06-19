And it’s gone: Bollywood mourns the death of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh





Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, also known as Flying Singh, lost a month-long battle to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday. He was 91 years old and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at PGIMER Hospital in Chandigarh. Shortly after news of Milkha Singhs' disappearance broke through her family, tributes started pouring in for the sprinter. Several Bollywood celebrities have used their social networks to express their grief. Sad to hear of the passing of #MilkhaSingh ji Broken Heart. Great inspiration will forever remain in our hearts, tweeted director and producer Madhur Bhandarkar. Read also | Flying Sikh with his sweetheart again Actor Rahul Bose said it was a sad day for the country and said he marveled at the fierce determination and fierce generosity of Milkha Singh. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, sir. We cry deeply, Bose wrote on Twitter. What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. During the long hours that I spent with Milkha Sir, I have always been struck by her fierce determination and her even more fierce generosity. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, sir. We cry deeply. Love to @JeevMilkhaSingh and the family. – Rahul Bose (@ RahulBose1) June 18, 2021 I had the honor of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts! Whenever we need to be inspired, bhaag milkhe bhaag, will ring in our ears! Om Shanti, actor Raveena Tandon tweeted and shared an old photo with Milkha Singh from 2015. Actors Angad Bedi and his wife Neha Dhupia also regretted Singh's disappearance on their Instagram accounts. And he flew away, tweeted actor Taapsee Pannu. In 2013, a movie was made about the life of Milkha Singh called Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and starred Farhan Akhtar as Singh with Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Yograj Singh and Prakash Raj in support roles. I had the honor of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts! Whenever we need to be inspired, bhaag milkhe bhaag, will ring in our ears! Om Shanti. https://t.co/UZC6chEQg8 – Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 18, 2021 In addition to Bollywood, personalities from the Indian political world have also expressed their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that India had lost a colossal sportsman, who had captured the imagination of the country and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. I had no idea this would be our last conversation. Several aspiring athletes will draw strength from his life course. My condolences to his family and many admirers around the world, Modi said in a subsequent tweet. With the passing of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsman, who captured the imagination of the nation and who had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality has won the hearts of millions of people. Anguished by his disappearance. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021 Union Home Secretary Amit Shah tweeted that Milkha Singh had left an indelible mark on world athletics and Union Sports Minister Kiren said India had lost its star. The Chief Minister of the Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, said the death of Milkha Singhs marked the end of an era and that India and the Punjab are poorer today. Read also | Complications of Covid: Milkha's wife Nirmal Kaur dies at 85 Before Milkha Singhs' death, his wife and Indian volleyball player Nirmal Kaur succumbed to Covid-19 disease on June 13 at the age of 85. Kaur was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali.











