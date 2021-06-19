Hollywood bets on the For the People Act

Hollywood is lining up behind a sweeping Democrat-backed electoral reform bill, with some of the nation’s biggest stars using their platforms to lobby last minute for passage of the For the People Act.

In recent days, dozens of celebrities, from Kerry Washington to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to John Legend, have gone all out with high-profile initiatives, calling on Congress to adopt HR 1 and S.1.

The legislation would require all states to offer postal ballots and automatic voter registration, as well as the introduction of new voting machines. It would also create an independent non-partisan redistribution commission with the aim of getting rid of partisan gerrymandering.

Majority leader in the Senate Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerFive takeaways from the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision The Senate confirms Chris Inglis as the first White House cyber-tsar Schumer commits to adopt only an infrastructure package that is “a project of strong and daring climate law »MORE (DN.Y.) says the upper house will begin debate on the measure on Tuesday.

Critics of the legislation, including his Democratic colleague Sen. Joe manchin Joe ManchinDelaware to Raise Minimum Wage by 2025 Overnight Health Care: Takeaways from Supreme Court Obamacare Decision | COVID-19 claimed 5.5 million years of American life | Biden administration invests billions in antiviral pills for COVID-19 Manchin calls Biden to appoint permanent commissioner of FDA PLUS (W.Va.), called it too broad and partisan, with some arguing that it would effectively federalize the elections. The bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate due to legislative obstruction threatened by Republicans.

But performers are putting public pressure on lawmakers to pass it.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” Washington star earlier this week attended a video call alongside representatives. Lauren Underwood Lauren Underwood McAuliffe looms large as Democrats in Virginia choose gubernatorial candidate For the People’s Act to empower small donors and increase representation in our democracy In honor of Mother’s Day, lawmakers should pass the Momnibus PLUS law (D-Ill.) And Colin Allred (D-Texas) on voting rights.

“This is an extremely important moment,” Washington said. “We have some really important work for us to do over the next week or so as the For the People Act truly arrives for its first procedural vote in the Senate.”

“From the Emancipation Proclamation until today, when we come together to bring about change in this country, we black Americans face some definite obstacles,” said the 44-year-old actor. “Obstacles that are aware of preventing us from fully exercising our right to vote.”

Washington said there was a sense of urgency in the legislation, as nationwide GOP-led states, after the 2020 election, introduced and passed sweeping measures that critics said would restrict voter registration and limit postal ballots.

“The For the People Act will protect the freedom to vote for all Americans and will truly fight this obvious voter suppression effort happening across the country,” Washington said.

She’s not the only artist with a massive fan base to spotlight the legislation.

“Firework” frontman Perry and “Pirates of the Caribbean” Bloom appeared this week in their first film together, a dystopian short aimed at sounding the alarm bells about the fate of the For the People Act, which passed. by the House in March.

In the video from anti-corruption organization RepresentUs, the actual couple appeared aged and in rags in 2055.

“The America you know does not exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice,” Bloom warns in the film.

Perry, who has more than 10 million Twitter followers, adds, “It started when voter suppression unleashed across America. The franchise bill died in the Senate. Offices polls have closed. We have lost our right to vote. “

In a video of the same group out recently, Jennifer Lawrence begged her fans to call on lawmakers and urge them to pass the bill.

“No matter what your personal politics, no matter which side of the aisle you are on, you should know that your vote counts and that our election result is not being manipulated or manipulated,” the actor said. of “Red Sparrow”.

“It’s going to take a lot of pressure to make this pass,” she said.

According to Kathryn Cramer Brownell, Hollywood’s latest star-studded surge follows a long tradition of celebrities targeting specific legislation dating back to the 1940s, when the Hollywood Democratic Committee was formed.

“The first of the first issues that this organization tackled was the ballot tax and pushed for legislation banning the ballot tax, which was one of the basic structures implemented by Jim Crow to prevent black voters to vote in the South, “said Brownell, associate professor of history at Purdue University and author of” Showbiz Politics: Hollywood in American Political Life. “

While today a YouTube video or tweet can generate millions of clicks in a matter of minutes, the stars of their time would connect with audiences and increase the pressure on politicians by taking the stage. They hosted a big event at the Philharmonic Auditorium in Los Angeles where they would “dramatize the Congressional record and encourage people to write to their senators to try to ban the voting tax,” Brownell said.

While a genuine passion for the cause could fuel many big names in Hollywood, raising their voice on specific legislation could also open up new audiences to them or help improve their image by showing that they are civically engaged.

But there can also be a downside that potentially alienates fans from across the political aisle, or worse. Brownell noted how many celebrities involved in progressive politics in the 1940s were investigated for suspected Communist sympathies.

“Humphrey Bogart had to apologize for his past political activism in order to somehow save his career,” she said.

The possibility of backlash hasn’t stopped many stars from using their megaphones when it comes to the For the People Act. Amy schumer Amy Beth SchumerDanny Glover backs Eric Adams in race for New York mayor Hollywood stars and business leaders sign open letter opposing new voting restrictions Lawmakers want Biden to put pressure on Arabia Arabia to end the blockade of Yemen MORE, Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes, Mariah Carey, Viola Davis, Camila Cabello, Mark Ruffalo, Connie Britton, Aisha Tyler and Marisa Tomei are just a few of the artists who have taken to social media in recent weeks to showcase the project. of law before the Senate Vote.

“State lawmakers across the country are leading an unprecedented attack on our freedom to vote,” Legend said in a message to his nearly 14 million Twitter followers earlier this month.

“That’s why Congress must pass the For the People Act,” wrote the “All of Me” performer. “We need to protect our democracy.