Physical We are going to get down to business Season 1

Episode 3



5 stars



***** Photo: Apple TV +

Well, I feel invigorated! This episode delivered just the right kind of high octane blitz that I wanted Physical and now I just want more, more, more, because it all happened so fast. So let’s go: 5, 6, 7, 8!

Clap, punch, kick. Clap, punch, kick. Clap, punch, kick.

Sheila is reciting aerobics combos in her head. She wakes up early and sneaks into her garage to practice in her pajamas with a boombox. She hides the money she swindled from Bunny under her bed (that can of coffee is like a supporting character at this point) and, when she doesn’t use that money to reimburse Bunny for an aerobics class at the same time, she slaps aerobic rhythms on her kitchen counter. She is, as the 80s girl group Expos tells us in the score of this opening montage, taken to the point of no return. (The show’s first truly electrifying soundtrack pick to date! More, more, more please!)

But also, Sheila seems to be, for the very first time, content. It all sounds so exciting, but also confusing and worrying. Is it just replacing one dependency with another? We don’t see any bulimic activity in this episode, but we do see slight tendencies to OCD in how she can’t stop repeating aerobic instructions to herself, and she does this thing where you obsessively get into something. and all you think about is how to check out the rest of your life and come back to this thing. When class ends at the start of this episode, Sheila thinks to herself, And just like that, it’s over and you are again. Just another sweaty bitch sitting on your fat ass waiting for the next one. How long before going back. What will it take?

Maybe what it takes is going from student to teacher. Sheila asks Bunny and Tyler if she can teach a class, promising a shed to bring in a new group of participants and that it would be a godsend for Bunny’s business. You’re like its porn directors: too promising and underdelivering, Bunny jokes, which is funny; so Tyler asks, isn’t passive income the american dream? Except I don’t think the 80s SoCal smoking surfers had terms like passive income in their lexicon, but whatever! Bunny nods, but tells Sheila to swap her ballet gear for workout clothes and bring toilet paper because I can’t afford another trip to the gynecologist and I’m not sure I have. understood this joke, but whatever!

If Sheila wishes she could look more like Bunny in the studio, someone else seems to be creeping into Sheila’s territory at home: Simone, whose presence at the helm of Danny’s latest campaign reunion makes me to laugh. (Here’s a note I wrote, and honestly I don’t remember if it was from Sheila’s inner monologue on the show or my actual inner monologue in my brain, but anyway: They will totally fuck.) Maybe it’s the aerobics talking or maybe because Simone, like, taught Sheila how distribute snacks and supplies at the fucking meeting (WOW), but afterwards, Sheila stands up to Danny and herself when he asks her to collect signatures for him. I have Maya, baby, she informs her (and a fucking life, she told herself), but then she realizes that she can kill two birds with one stone by soliciting new students in aerobics at the same time. There’s only one problem: none of the women she talks to is interested in this new kind of aerobics.

Or, it could be that neither of the women are interested in being around her, because while the next two scenes are outright hammering the house, the women don’t really like Sheila because Sheila puts on tunes indicating that she don’t really like them. First, Simone (who now walks into Sheila and Danny’s house without knocking) asks her: do you have any tennis friends or mom friends who could help us? (tennis friends + mom friends + Rose Byrne immediately reminded me of this Bridesmaids scene.) Danny steps in with, Sheilas has never had any girlfriends, which elicits a sort of condescending sympathy from Simone: I also have a hard time connecting with other women, Simone coos at Sheila, or at least , they are having trouble connecting with me. It’s a hilarious and mind-blowing comment for Simone, but also, it sounds a lot like Sheila’s inner voice? Throughout this show, Sheila put other women in her head and enveloped herself so much in her own inner monologue that she acts downright contemptuously to people like Gretaa, a perfectly nice woman who Sheila seems to be getting away with. convinced, has a highly contagious form of a big loser and her former ballet teacher, Abigail, whom she is going to visit for the first time in hopes of finding aerobics disciples. You’re the only student of mine who hasn’t come yet, Abigail remarks. When she learns that Sheila is going to teach a class, her reaction is even more acerbic: I didn’t know you liked people enough to do that. She also says that when the hangar invited Sheila to a party, it wasn’t just that Sheila wouldn’t come; it also seemed like Sheila had never even heard Abigail invite her in the first place. (Like Greta!)

Dude, Abigail just nails her in this scene which feels pretty rewarding to me as a viewer because all at the same time all the questions I’ve been asking myself about Sheila and exactly what kind of person she meets on the outside finds a reply. (I quibble that we almost have the impression that all the answers come suddenly a little too much easily, right?)

Like a true anti-heroine, Sheila reacts to Abigail’s rebuff by stealing the address book she was waving like a treasure map (ha HA!), And as we listen to Sheila at the end from all these phone calls we get even more confirmation that aerobics has become as much a salvation as a constraint. You’ll be amazed at how quickly this transforms you, she says. After just one lesson, you can feel like you have become yourself again.

Speaking of becoming you again, we get another piece of the puzzle from Sheila’s past as she walks through the mall to the studio and stops to watch a TV in a store window. Someone named Jack is onscreen, springing from a very 1970s pop psychology strain. You used to fuck that buffoon, Sheila thinks to herself, and speaking of fucking a buffoon, John Breems is walking around. (They will totally fuckIt’s a great interaction that crackles with uncertainty as Sheila and Breem each try to measure themselves up, but just as Breem seems to want something from her, Sheila tells him that she is late and leaves. .

Finally, we are inside Sheila’s first class. Greta is there, at the back where Sheila used to position herself. After fumbling around with the stereo and messing up her first instructions to the class, Sheila finally finds a groove as Depeche Modes I can’t get enough yells. (Another selection of slamming soundtracks, and also, another song hinting at addictive or obsessive tendencies.) Sheila finally emanates all parts of herself, the healthy and the less healthy: she does her rehearsal thing. phrases in her head while berating Greta in her head while encouraging her students to use all the bad thoughts you’ve ever had about yourself to fuel yourself, which could be her conversation or Jack from the TV talking. It’s a great scene and I want to go see it again.

In the process, some things happen. Sheila is surprised at how little she paid for her teaching, which prompts Bunny to come up with a sarcastic platitude: Welcome to America. None of this is yours. (Earlier in this episode there was a point where we heard Bunny talking on the phone in another language and it hinted that she was not from America. I’m drawn to this little narrative thread. and excited to see what follows.) Then Sheila leaves the mall to find Greta crying in her car. As her inner voice tells her to stay away from this pathetic cow, her best instincts pull her towards Greta. (You see, she can want to be with other women!) Even more surprisingly, she offers to give Greta private lessons at home in order to avoid the shame she felt in class.

The next morning, Sheila wakes up before Danny (as usual now) and counts the money in her coffee can. She’s still not close to replenishing the big one they had in their bank account, so she’s heading to the studio at dawn? To steal more money? (That’s my best guess.) What she finds instead is a surf footage from Danny, which causes one eye-opening: do an aerobics video. This is conveyed to us visually, with a quick flash of Sheila in her best workout video Jane Fonda (by the way, How? ‘Or’ What Haven’t I made comparisons to Jane Fonda yet?), just like when Sheila Minds Eye made the connection between aerobics and binge eating.

So we know where it happens in episode 4 5, 6, 7, 8!