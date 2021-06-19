Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana, Akshay Kumar-Nitara, other Bollywood stars with great father-daughter bond





The Bollywood industry is full of excellent examples of the sacred love between a father and daughter. DNA Web Team

June 18, 2021 8:10 PM IS It’s no surprise that fathers and daughters share a bond, which is inexplicable. The Bollywood industry is full of great examples of the love that a father and daughter have. From growing up seeing their fathers as their heroes to walking in their footsteps, this relationship is unbreakable. Bollywood girl stars have often said that their fathers are their inspiration, their boyfriend and most of all the support system behind them. Take a look at these Bollywood father-daughter duos: 1. Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan 1/8 Saif Ali Khan’s first child, Sara Ali Khan, along with his ex-wife Amrita, still spends time with his father and Kareena Kapoor. Saif, in his interviews, always mentioned how he and Sara share a special bond. Being the firstborn and working in the same industry leads them to have many common conversations. The father-daughter duo are often seen celebrating important days together. 2. Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 2/8 Anil Kapoor shares a charming bond with his daughter Sonam Kapoor. The images on social networks testify to an indestructible bond. Not just an off-screen connection, but the duo were able to work together in Shelly Chopra’s directorial film Dhar ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga ‘. Whenever the two show up for interviews, they leave no chance to express their love and pull each other’s legs out, which is a prime example of the happy relationship between a father and daughter. 3. Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha 3/8 Sonakshi Sinha being close to her father is something she has always been very boisterous about. Whether it’s social events or interviews, this father-daughter duo is often seen arriving together. The veteran actor, despite being a leader of the BJP, has told his children to vote for the right person, regardless of his political stance. 4. Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan 4/8 A father of three adorable children, SRK is very often seen with all of his children, however, a special admiration for his daughter is often captured. He makes a point of attending all school and college related events and being there for Suhana whenever she needs him. Suhana Khan is also always seen cheering on her father’s IPL team. 5. Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt 5/8 Known to be a daddy’s girl, Alia Bhatt is very close to her father, Mahesh Bhatt. She once revealed that she wasn’t very close to him as a child, but then they started to hook up with chatting and games. In an interview with Republic TV, she mentioned that their real connection started when she entered the industry. She said that was when she realized why her father was away from the family, because it is tedious work. 6. Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan 6/8 Jr Bachchan made it very clear how much he loves his little one. Nine-year-old Aaradhya is her father’s best friend. Often captured together in public, Abhishek is very fond of her. In a video that went viral last year, Aaradhya was seen running towards his father to give him a hug as soon as she saw him standing. 7. Akshay Kumar and Nitara 7/8 Often seen sharing photos of her daughter Nitara, Akshay Kumar’s connection with her is invaluable. According to reports, he often calls her “daddy’s princess” and loves spending time with her at home and when they are traveling. 8. Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda 8/8 Amitabh Bachchan has always made sure to share her daughter’s accomplishments while being proud. Shweta Bachchan, married to Nikhil Nanda in 1997, is still a little daddy’s girl. She often posts photos with her father illustrating the immense love between the two.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos