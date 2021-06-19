You can celebrate Captain Picard Day in ‘Star Trek Fleet Command’ right now





The “Star Trek” mobile game “Star Trek Fleet Command” boldly features a week-long celebration of Jean-Luc Picard, a captain so popular that he ran two franchise television shows. “Captain Picard makes his highly anticipated in-game debut alongside new in-game characters, missions and giveaways to give fans something to celebrate all week,” developer Scopely said in a statement on Wednesday (June 16), two days after a soft launch of content in the iOS App Store and Google Play. Until Sunday, June 20, commanders will receive a range of benefits with a Picard flavor, such as a Picard avatar “facepalm”, projectiles with themes of “Star Trek: The Next Generation“(TNG), the addition of famous teenage TNG officer Wesley Crusher, and of course Picard himself as one of the characters in the game. Related: The best Star Trek gift ideas for 2021 Image 1 of 2 Captain Jean-Luc Picard is streaming in the Star Trek Fleet Command mobile game for Captain Picard Day in June 2021. (Image credit: Scopely) Image 2 of 2 Ensign Wesley Crusher is also joining Star Trek Fleet Command this week! (Image credit: Scopely) “Players can earn shards to unlock these characters by exploring the galaxy and completing missions, reaching event milestones, participating in the Battle Pass and more,” said Scopely. You also have the opportunity to earn Picard themed rewards, including Picard Coins. You can enjoy all this new TNG content alongside 10 new in-game missions, including five focused on a Picard character arc. And if that’s not enough, TNG cast LeVar Burton (Geordi), Brent Spiner (Data) and Jonathan Frakes (Number One) have released a brief teaser for fans to enjoy. Related: Picard’s 10 greatest moments in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” The trailer shows Frakes firing a shot from the iconic Enterprise-D Bridge. “Yes!” he yells, but soon after he realizes he’s accidentally engaged in friendly fire. “I thought your camouflage device was on,” comments Spiner. “LeVar said he fixed it,” Frakes replies. Burton appears onscreen, wearing a face mask, announcing that he has just repaired the concealment device. Seeing the confused faces, he asks, “What have you guys done? An awkward pause later, he adds: “Oh no!” The “Star Trek” franchise has seen many new television entries in recent years, including the first season of “Picard” in 2020 which had many cast and callbacks from the 1987-1994 TNG series. A second season delayed by the pandemic of “Picard” is in production for what is should be a 2022 version on the streaming service Paramount +. Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos