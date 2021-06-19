Connect with us

Entertainment

All new characters and actors explained

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

 


the Elite The season 4 cast includes new characters, but also familiar ones, and these new characters tend to run into the teens of Las Encinas. Elite Season 4 continues the existing storylines while focusing on the mysterious assault of a transfer student from London.

Elite season 4 follows the life of the Commerford family. The patriarch, Benjamn, works as the new principal at Las Encinas and upsets various students because of his harsh rules. Meanwhile, her children try to acclimate to their new community, bourgeois Ari and her twin Patrick making life particularly difficult for their sister Menca, and vice versa. Elite season 4, each member of the Commerford family strongly influences the behavior of returning characters such as Rebe, Caye, Samu, Guzmn, Ander and Omar.

Keep scrolling to keep reading
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How Elite: Short Stories Fits In The Las Encinas Timeline (& Why)

In the past, Spanish actresses Mara Pedraza and Ester Expsito have become international stars after starring in the Netflix show.Elite. For the fourth season, Carla Daz joins the main cast after developing an impressive TV CV over the past decade, while Martina Cariddi delivers a groundbreaking performance as rebel Menca, with Manu Ros as her sexually promiscuous brother.

Carla Daz as Ari Blanco Commerford

Carla Daz as Ari Blanco Commerford in Elite Season 4 on Netflix

Carla Daz plays Ari Blanco Commerford, a new student whose bourgeois demeanor annoys his classmates. Daz is best known for playing Rosa Lobo in Land of wolves and Nayat inThe prince. She also appears as Elsa on the Spanish TV showMothers Love and Life.

Martina Cariddi as Menca Blanco Commerford

Martina Cariddi as Menca Blanco Commerford in Elite Season 4 on Netflix

Martina Cariddi stars as Menca Blanco Commerford, Ari’s sister who plays by her own rules. She develops a romance with Rebe while hiding secrets about her private life. Cariddi made his television debut inCuntame season 19 as Laura.

Manu Ros As Patrick Blanco Commerford

Manu Ros as Patrick Blanco Commerford in Elite Season 4 on Netflix

Manu Ros plays Patrick Blanco Commerford, Ari’s gay twin brother. He first flirts with Ander, which leads to a love triangle with Omar.Ros had a recurring role of Mauri inPepe’s beach bar.

Pol Granch as Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg

Pol Granch as Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg in Elite Season 4 on Netflix

Pol Granch appears as Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg on the Netflix show, Europe’s youngest heir who begins his studies at Las Encinas. Granch made his television debut in Elite season 4.

Related: Every New Show Released To Netflix In 2021

New secondary characters for Elite season 4

Diego Martn as Benjamn and Andrs Velencoso as Armando in Elite Season 4 on Netflix

Diego Martn as Benjamn: The new director of Las Encinas who has high expectations for students. Diego Martn portrayed Koldo in the 2012 horror franchise film [REC] 3: Genesisand Narciso Linaresin The alienist season 2.

Andrs Velencoso as Armando: Menca’s sex client with a drug connection to Rebe’s mother Andrs Velencoso portrayed Hugo in the 2012 film The end and Omar inVelvet Collection.

Elite Season 4 Returning Characters

Elite Season 4 on Netflix

Claudia Salas (above, top, far left) as Rebeka “Rebe” from Bormujo valos:The past love interest of Samu (and the daughter of a drug dealer) who begins dating Menca. In the past seasons, she has run into students because of her narcissism. Claudia Salas portrayed Escalante inFish. It also appears inElite Short Stories: Guzmn Caye Rebe andElite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis.

Georgina Amors (above, top, middle in white) as Cayetana “Caye” Grajera Pando:A former student who now works in Las Encinas and starts dating Florian. She is known to be manipulative, which worries her classmates when she targets true royalty. Georgina Amors portrayed Emi inUnder suspicion etFtima inOpposite.

Itzan Escamilla (above, top, in tank top) as Samuel Garcia:The former love interest of now deceased student Marina. In Season 4, it’s a server who takes an interest in Ari despite their class differences. Itzan Escamilla played Simn Bolvar in The ministry of time and Francisco in Cable Girls.

Miguel Bernardeau (top, top, middle) in the role of Guzmn Nunier:The adoptive brother of the original by Mara PedrazaElitecharacter, the aforementioned Marina. He breaks up with his girlfriend in season 4 and gets closer to Ari. Miguel Bernardeau played Isaac inDogs and Julen in Wave of crimes.

Arn Piper (above, top, in beige) as Ander Munoz:A gay character in remission from cancer. In previous seasons he was a star athlete struggling with drug addiction. He is dating Omar and hooking up with Patrick in Season 4, Arn Piper portrayed Jon in15 years and one day and Iago inThe mess you leave behind.

Omar Ayuso (above, top left, in white) as Omar Shanaa:Guzmn’s ex-girlfriend’s brother and a former drug dealer. In Season 4, Ander’s boyfriend accepts a threesome with Patrick.Omar Ayuso is known for roles in short filmsFlurries of wild life,Disseminate, andThe tarotist. He also appeared inElite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmn andElite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis.

Next: Netflix: Every Movie & TV Show Coming In June 2021

m / s. marvel kamala khan variant blanket fists

Ms. Marvel uses her powers in new show photos


About the Author

QV Hough
(1850 published articles)

QV Hough is a senior screenwriter at Screen Rant. He is also the founding editor-in-chief of Wave Faces and has contributed to RogerEbert.com and Fandor.

More from QV Hough



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: