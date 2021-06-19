All new characters and actors explained

the Elite The season 4 cast includes new characters, but also familiar ones, and these new characters tend to run into the teens of Las Encinas. Elite Season 4 continues the existing storylines while focusing on the mysterious assault of a transfer student from London.

Elite season 4 follows the life of the Commerford family. The patriarch, Benjamn, works as the new principal at Las Encinas and upsets various students because of his harsh rules. Meanwhile, her children try to acclimate to their new community, bourgeois Ari and her twin Patrick making life particularly difficult for their sister Menca, and vice versa. Elite season 4, each member of the Commerford family strongly influences the behavior of returning characters such as Rebe, Caye, Samu, Guzmn, Ander and Omar.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How Elite: Short Stories Fits In The Las Encinas Timeline (& Why)

In the past, Spanish actresses Mara Pedraza and Ester Expsito have become international stars after starring in the Netflix show.Elite. For the fourth season, Carla Daz joins the main cast after developing an impressive TV CV over the past decade, while Martina Cariddi delivers a groundbreaking performance as rebel Menca, with Manu Ros as her sexually promiscuous brother.

Carla Daz as Ari Blanco Commerford

Carla Daz plays Ari Blanco Commerford, a new student whose bourgeois demeanor annoys his classmates. Daz is best known for playing Rosa Lobo in Land of wolves and Nayat inThe prince. She also appears as Elsa on the Spanish TV showMothers Love and Life.

Martina Cariddi as Menca Blanco Commerford

Martina Cariddi stars as Menca Blanco Commerford, Ari’s sister who plays by her own rules. She develops a romance with Rebe while hiding secrets about her private life. Cariddi made his television debut inCuntame season 19 as Laura.

Manu Ros As Patrick Blanco Commerford

Manu Ros plays Patrick Blanco Commerford, Ari’s gay twin brother. He first flirts with Ander, which leads to a love triangle with Omar.Ros had a recurring role of Mauri inPepe’s beach bar.

Pol Granch as Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg

Pol Granch appears as Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg on the Netflix show, Europe’s youngest heir who begins his studies at Las Encinas. Granch made his television debut in Elite season 4.

Related: Every New Show Released To Netflix In 2021

New secondary characters for Elite season 4

Diego Martn as Benjamn: The new director of Las Encinas who has high expectations for students. Diego Martn portrayed Koldo in the 2012 horror franchise film [REC] 3: Genesisand Narciso Linaresin The alienist season 2.

Andrs Velencoso as Armando: Menca’s sex client with a drug connection to Rebe’s mother Andrs Velencoso portrayed Hugo in the 2012 film The end and Omar inVelvet Collection.

Elite Season 4 Returning Characters

Claudia Salas (above, top, far left) as Rebeka “Rebe” from Bormujo valos:The past love interest of Samu (and the daughter of a drug dealer) who begins dating Menca. In the past seasons, she has run into students because of her narcissism. Claudia Salas portrayed Escalante inFish. It also appears inElite Short Stories: Guzmn Caye Rebe andElite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis.

Georgina Amors (above, top, middle in white) as Cayetana “Caye” Grajera Pando:A former student who now works in Las Encinas and starts dating Florian. She is known to be manipulative, which worries her classmates when she targets true royalty. Georgina Amors portrayed Emi inUnder suspicion etFtima inOpposite.

Itzan Escamilla (above, top, in tank top) as Samuel Garcia:The former love interest of now deceased student Marina. In Season 4, it’s a server who takes an interest in Ari despite their class differences. Itzan Escamilla played Simn Bolvar in The ministry of time and Francisco in Cable Girls.

Miguel Bernardeau (top, top, middle) in the role of Guzmn Nunier:The adoptive brother of the original by Mara PedrazaElitecharacter, the aforementioned Marina. He breaks up with his girlfriend in season 4 and gets closer to Ari. Miguel Bernardeau played Isaac inDogs and Julen in Wave of crimes.

Arn Piper (above, top, in beige) as Ander Munoz:A gay character in remission from cancer. In previous seasons he was a star athlete struggling with drug addiction. He is dating Omar and hooking up with Patrick in Season 4, Arn Piper portrayed Jon in15 years and one day and Iago inThe mess you leave behind.

Omar Ayuso (above, top left, in white) as Omar Shanaa:Guzmn’s ex-girlfriend’s brother and a former drug dealer. In Season 4, Ander’s boyfriend accepts a threesome with Patrick.Omar Ayuso is known for roles in short filmsFlurries of wild life,Disseminate, andThe tarotist. He also appeared inElite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmn andElite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis.

Next: Netflix: Every Movie & TV Show Coming In June 2021

Ms. Marvel uses her powers in new show photos





About the Author