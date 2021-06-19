“WKRP in Cincinnati” actor Frank Bonner dies at 79, according to daughter





Actor Frank Bonner, best known for his role as an overconfident sales manager on the television sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati,” died in California on Wednesday, his daughter Desiree Boers-Kort told CNN. He was 79 years old. Bonner’s first credited role was in the cult film “Equinox,” in which he was credited with his birth name, Frank Boers, Jr., according to the Internet Movie Database. But he reached his greatest fame in 1978 for his role as the overconfident Herb Tarlek sales manager on WKRP. The show ran from 1978 to 1982. At the fictional radio station, Tarlek was a shady but sympathetic salesman known for his arrogant demeanor and pleasant relationship with his boss. His fashion sense was even stronger than the station’s rock ‘n’ roll playlist. Tarlek wrestled with disc jockeys while wearing a seemingly endless supply of checkered sports coats and wide ties. “RIP my great friend !!” actor Gary Sandy posted on facebook Thursday. On “WKRP,” Sandy played program director Andy Travis, another frequent foil from Bonner’s character. Behind the scenes, Bonner developed an interest in directing, working behind the camera on five episodes of “WKRP” before directing episodes on other shows, including “Just the Ten of Us” and “Saved by the Bell: The. New Class “, which he also performed in front of the camera. When the success of syndicated reruns of “WKRP” prompted producers to relaunch the series in 1991, Bonner signed on as an actor and director again. “The New WKRP in Cincinnati” ran for two seasons. “He loved his fans and still signed autograph requests until the last weeks of his illness. Thanks to everyone who followed his career ”, Boers-Kort posted on facebook.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos