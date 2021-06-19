Impact of California’s reopening on TV and movies: 5 takeaways

As California officially reopened its economy on Tuesday, many businesses hammered by the coronavirus heaved a collective sigh of relief.

The news was particularly welcome in the film and television industry, which has been hit hard by the economic fallout from the pandemic.

This week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health revoked its health ordinance imposing certain safety protocols for film and television productions.

This means that reality shows, commercials or filming of independent and non-union productions will no longer have to comply with previous LA County tests and social distancing warrants intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus infections. . Instead, they will be subject to California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Boards labor regulations, just like any other business.

The shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last spring devastated local teams and suppliers such as accessory houses and caterers. Nearly 300,000 jobs have been lost in California’s creative industries, according to one estimate.

Although productions were allowed to resume last summer, a controversial move in light of the ban on outdoor dining and other activities, filmmakers have faced rising costs and loss of insurance cover.

Here’s a look at what the reopening means for Southern California’s hottest industry:

Now that the state’s economy is reopened, will it be back to the status quo for film crews?

Not exactly. While California will allow businesses to reopen without the kind of restrictions, such as social distancing and wearing masks, that have been in place for a year, most film productions won’t make big changes in how they operate, at least not immediately. That’s because the unionized crews that work on the vast majority of shoots are still subject to the same security protocols, which expire at the end of this month.

The deal negotiated last fall includes a detailed list of security measures and calls for the cast and crew to be compensated for time taken for testing or quarantines. With more flexible mandates for county health department testing, some of those requirements will likely be dropped.

But much will depend on the outcome of negotiations soon to be held between the major unions in the entertainment industry and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, which represents the major production companies.

What are the sticking points of these negotiations?

Cal / OSHA this week approved a plan that would allow the most fully immunized workers in many workplaces to stop wearing masks and end physical distancing requirements for all workers in certain situations.

But many of the protocols established by unions and producers could remain in place. To complicate matters, some infectious disease experts are concerned about a highly contagious Delta variant of the virus and reports of some cases of vaccinated people contracting COVID-19.

A big question for many crew members is whether they will need to be vaccinated.

Eager to reduce insurance costs, some producers have already asked SAG-AFTRA and other unions for permission to demand that all actors and the team be vaccinated. The actors, who must perform in front of the camera without physical protection equipment, are the most at risk.

While an industry-wide mandate is considered unlikely, the union is considering agreeing to a production-to-production vaccination requirement, according to a person familiar with the talks who was not allowed to comment. Unions, however, will stop making vaccinations a condition of employment, the person said.

So what is the most likely outcome?

While it’s not certain what the parties will agree to, a number of restrictions will likely be relaxed. Extensive security protocols have undoubtedly saved lives, but they have also been costly for producers, so expect some compromise.

For example, testing will likely stay, but there could be a reduction in the frequency of testing required for those vaccinated. Under current rules, those in areas of the set where comedians are present, or crew members who have to work in cramped areas, are tested three times a week or more.

Expect the rules on masking and social distancing to be relaxed as well. After all, wearing a mask for more than 10 hours a day in the heat of California is difficult for the crew. Remote casting and individually wrapped meals are among the practices that may remain.

Sanitation protocols will not go away, but are also likely to be scaled back. Instead of disinfecting equipment, surfaces and carriers several times a day, perhaps once a day could be sufficient. In addition, sickness benefits for those who show symptoms or need to be tested will likely remain.

What effect will these changes have on local production?

Even before this week, productions rebounded as the film industry anticipated an easing of restrictions. The LA area generated 3,442 filming days for filming in April, up from 3,384 filming days in April 2019, according to data from FilmLA, the non-profit group that manages filming permits for the city and the county (a shooting day is defined as the authorization of a crew to film in one or more locations during a 24 hour period). Already, the film directors say that finding a space for the team and the scene of the film is becoming difficult.

I think it was so clear to anticipate the news that the state was going to lift the restrictions in June, people came back, FilmLA president said Paul Audley.

FilmLA encourages productions to follow the news health officer’s prescription, but that will no longer be part of the authorization process, Audley said.

At the height of the pandemic, many producers have turned to countries like the UK and New Zealand for filming. Will it continue?

Maybe not, at least not to the same degree.

Said Audley: Some of the other key places where bigger productions could have gone, like England [and] Australia, which has very high value tax credits, refunds or grants, is still in a difficult situation and still under severe restrictions. We have seen that some of the people who could have migrated elsewhere for the shooting stay close to home.