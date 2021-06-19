Will Britney Spears perform again one day? See her response in the Instagram video. | Music





Days before her trusteeship hearing on June 23, Britney Spears took to Instagram to answer questions from fans, especially if she thinks she will perform live again. Spears posted a brief video Thursday afternoon answering questions such as what was her favorite business trip ("A trip to Italy; Donatella Versace, she took me there to stay in her beautiful villa; she had us great dinner, huge fashion shows it was really, really fun ") and what is her shoe size (" size 7 "). After a jump she said: "The question is, 'Am I ready to take over the stage, will I take over the stage, will I ever come back on stage?' I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in a transition in my life and I'm having fun. "She smiled. "So that's it." The video garnered 3.2 million views in its first 18 hours. She has not performed live since 2018 because her conservatory saga has continued. Spears, 39, was in the spotlight this year after a high-profile documentary, FX's "Framing Britney Spears" stoked the #FreeBritney movement and sparked discussions about how the singer was treated to the eyes. public. And more documentaries are said to be in the works, much to Spears' dismay. LOS ANGELES (AP) Britney Spears has asked to go to court to talk about the guardianship that has controlled her life and finances f… Wednesday's hearing in Los Angeles is the next battle in the ongoing legal war over who controls the artist's personal affairs. She has been fighting for years in court to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from her guardianship. Her lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, said at a hearing in November 2020: "My client informed me that she was afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career. . " At that hearing, lawyers for the hit singer "Toxic" and her mother, Lynne Spears, reportedly urged Jamie Spears to step down from guardianship, which he resumed after his public split in 2008. The struggling artist suddenly canceled his 2019 Las Vegas residency (including 32 shows) at Park MGM ahead of its debut, announcing "an indefinite break from work", citing the need to be with his ailing father. Soon after, she took a month off, posting on Instagram in April 2019, "We all need to take some 'time for me.' Fall in love with taking care of yourself, the mind, the soul. body, mind. " Several media reported that she had checked in at a mental health facility. Britney Spears fans replaced Kentwood, the Louisiana welcome sign with a "Free Britney" banner in the hours leading up to the pop star's Thursday … The pop star is due to appear virtually at next week's hearing after Ingham told Judge Brenda Penny in April: "The Tory requested that I ask the court for a status hearing that she can apply to directly. to the court." It will be the first time she has gone to court since moving to have her father removed from guardianship. © 2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.







