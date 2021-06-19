Buzz 46: 10 Bollywood Movies That Brilliantly Showcased Father-Daughter Relationships

Fathers and daughters share a unique bond. The contributions of the wonderful fathers and father figures who love, raise are celebrated each year on Fathers Day. A father role is truly irreplaceable, and a strong father-child bond has huge, long-lasting benefits. While it’s easy to imagine a father playing wrestling with his son or both playing sports together, the father-daughter relationship holds a special place.

And one mode of entertainment which has understood this fact is the cinema. International films like Father of the bride, jersey girl, Definitely maybe and the next one Paternity all presented different nuances of the father-daughter relationship in fascinating ways. Bollywood isn't far behind with its long list of films that brilliantly showcase great father-daughter relationships.

10 Hindi films about the father-daughter bond

One of the crowd favorites is Piku who shed light on the eccentric family of a sick single dad and his daughter. Bhashkor is an educated and opinionated man whose daughter lives with him, a girl who is perhaps even more stubborn than him. Surprisingly, he not only respects her for who she is, but he also nurtures and encourages traits of independence, equality and nonsense within her. Bhaskor is brilliantly portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and the strong distribution of stars from Deepika padukone and Irrfan Khan make it an essential watch.

Piku presents a very realistic view of a typical Indian family. The scene where Bhashkor casually talks about his daughter’s virginity before a possible match is unmatched. The fact that he always seemed aware that his daughter and his boss / friend Syed shared some kind of no-tie relationship is funny. But above all, as a father, he respected his privacy. He makes sure that everyone knows that women are not just for marriage and that they must have a purpose in life. A beautiful lesson in life in our time for sure!

2. Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena wants to fly. Her mother does not think it is wise and her brother criticizes her noble choice. Although her father does not have the money she needs to pursue her dream, he makes up for it with abundant motivation and a cheerful disposition. And no one else could have played the part better than Pankaj Tripathi, the caring father and aware that a woman always has more trouble.

The best scenes of the film are the exchanges between Gunjan (Janhvi Kapoor) and his father, a retired military man, who swallows glasses of karela juice in solidarity with his daughter who must lose weight to pass the IAF exam and wakes up late at night to give her the speech encouragement she needs. If your dad is someone to support you through your toughest times, this movie is for you.

3. Dangal

Based on the true story of the Phogat family, Dangal was extremely well received by the audience. Aamir Khan plays the central role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta (Fatima Sana Sheikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra) to become the best wrestlers in India. With just one dialogue, “Hamari chhoriyaan chhoron se kam hain ke?“, the film has gained massive popularity, and rightly so.

Not only does the film explore the emotional relationship, it also has a strong message. The film shows the growing relationship with each problem they face. It perfectly shows how the encouragement and support of a father can get you out of your comfort zone and do something you never even dreamed of.

4. Chachi 420

Imagine this, it’s the end of the 90’s, you are dressed your best, samoussa in one hand and cola in the other. It’s show time and you are in the movies, ready to watch the blockbuster Chachi 420. This film has managed to retain mass appeal even after decades. Chachi 420, by Kamal Hassan |, was a film about a divorced father’s desire to be with his daughter and, in turn, to feature a hilarious laughter riot.

It showed how a father would do anything to be with his child and the unconditional love a father has for his children. The witty humor makes the film a fun ride and the star cast of Taboo, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Paresh rawal and Fatima Sana Sheikh create an unforgettable cinematic experience.

5. Khamoshi: the musical

Sanjay Leela Bhansalis’ debut film beautifully explores the connection between a dumb father and a normal child. The movie really touches you when Nana Patkar tries to revive her daughter in a coma with a touching silent speech. Nana Patekar’s mind-blowing performance as a deaf-mute man won many hearts with this film.

The music is second to none and the performances of Manisha Koirala and Seema biswas. The portrayal of Annie by Manisha Koirala, a caring daughter of a deaf-mute couple, has received critical acclaim and is considered one of her best performances to date. This story of a unique family touches heart and soul, making it a must-see.

6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The ’90s blockbuster that gave us Rahul is a cheat, Pyaar dosti hai, Hmm ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai… aur pyar ek baar hi hota hai is none other than KKHH. Shah Rukh Khanis the little Anjali (Sana Said) in Karan Johar’s first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, made us laugh and cry alternately throughout the film.

Rahul’s love for his daughter, who lost her mother at birth, is evident in everything he does for her. From trying and failing miserably to discipline her to follow her to summer camp, this father won hearts. This jodi of a lost father and a witty matchmaker daughter is fun to watch.

7. Kya Kehna

This story of a boosted single pregnant teenager Preity Zintacareer. It follows the journey of the bubbly Priya Bakshi, who is loved and supported by her whole family, especially her father (Anupam Kher). Once she learns that she is pregnant, her family supports her decision to keep the child.

The depiction of a father’s emotions during the situation is so faithfully portrayed by Kher that it gives hope to society to be open to premarital sex. With a strong message of unconditional love, the importance of supporting one’s family, and accepting what is considered taboo, this film makes this list for good reason.

8. Medium angrezi

Irrfan Khans Angrezi Medium is a moving story filled with powerful performances. Champak Bansal (Irrfan) is a simple businessman from a small town, one of the owners of Ghasitaram confectionery chain who leads a comfortable life with teenage daughter Tarika (Radhika Madan). As a single father, he takes the best care of his daughter, who matters to him.

Tarika dreams of graduating from a recognized university in London. And to make this dream come true, Champak gives in to his daughter’s wishes. But things start to get out of control financially and what follows is the story of a dedicated father who promises to do whatever it takes to send his daughter to study abroad. This film brilliantly presents a father’s journey on a path that not only proves his unconditional love for his’betiya‘but also redefines their relationship.

9. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Parents are the epitome of unconditional love and acceptance for their children. And yet, even today, the LGBTQ + community struggles to receive that love and support. This film is about a lesbian in the closet who comes to terms with her sexuality and her conservative but exuberant family.

Sonam kapoor is a motherless child, which is reflected in her teenage years when she needed a mother to understand the emotional changes she was going through. Her journal is her best friend and she writes in it about the trials and tribulations she has endured for years. The first half of the film is a ride while the second half has Anil kapoor, proud and understanding, hugging her daughter, freeing her from the closet she’s been locked in all these years.

10. Cheeni Kum

In another case where a daughter’s wishes come before theirs, the father Paresh rawal in R. Balki ‘s Cheeni Kum finally agrees to let her daughter, played by Tabu, marry a significantly older man. A sensitive subject of love that runs through the ages is not an easily digestible fact for most Indian parents.

Peace-loving Gandhian father Paresh Rawal takes his time adjusting to his daughter’s boyfriend as he cannot come to terms with the fact that the boyfriend is actually older than him. He even indulges in a “satyagraha», But all is well which ends well in the end. The film’s elite star cast makes for a delightful watch.

The father-daughter relationship is complex, especially since it has perhaps been less explored than other family relationships. The recognition that fathers play such an important role is a relatively recent development. The love and support of a father can improve a daughter’s life. These 10 movies really showcase every nuance of that beautiful tie and it’s the perfect weekend watchlist!