2022 trial set for actor suing Jackson County jail – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News





MPs Michael Hammond and Brady Bjorkland walk away from Juan Anthony “Tony” Sancho after chaining him to a floor grid in Jackson County Jail in 2019. Sancho filed a complaint about his treatment at the jail. [Photo filed in U.S. District Court in Medford] A jury trial is set to open next summer for a former Oregon Shakespeare festival actor who is suing the county for six figures over allegations he was abused at Jackson County Jail in the spring of 2019. Juan Anthony Sancho of South Pasadena, Calif., Known professionally as Tony Sancho, will face the county starting July 19, 2022, according to a trial management document filed in the trial last week. Magistrate judge Mark D. Clarke will preside over the four-day civil jury trial, according to a trial management order filed on June 11. Sanchos civil rights lawsuit seeks damages from the county in an amount not to exceed $ 706,000 for his treatment in prison on the morning of April 18, 2019, in a dry holding cell sometimes known as a tank drunkards. Ashland police had arrested Sancho, who was intoxicated, before dawn on a felony charge of resisting arrest which was never prosecuted. At the time, Sancho had a starring role in the production of Mother Road at Shakespeare Festivals in Oregon. Lawsuit alleges Corrections MPs used excessive force when they handcuffed him to the prison’s concrete floor via a urine drain for more than two hours, which MPs inflicted unnecessary knee blows and knelt on Sanchos in part because he more than once twisted his body to move his handcuffed arms from behind his back to his front while he was being held inside the cell. Jackson County Circuit Court records show Ashland police had to use “three officers and two pairs of handcuffs to arrest Sancho after drunk driving accident six months later that left his vehicle behind out of use in Gresham and East Main Streets, according to a precedent Sancho subsequently completed a drunk driving diversion program. Sancho filed a separate $ 2 million lawsuit in April with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon against Ashland police over his April 2019 arrest. The lawsuit alleges that Sancho was not committing a crime and was increasingly terrified of the escalating force of the officers. As of Friday afternoon, the city had yet to respond to the ACLU lawsuit, according to Jackson County Circuit Court records. Medford attorney Thomas Armosino filed representation notices in May for the town of Ashland Police Chief Tighe OMeara Staff Sgt. Robert Leonard and Officers Ty Ridout, Scott Wenzel and Brian Geidanus, named in the ACLU lawsuit. OMeara previously said police arrested Sancho because he was too intoxicated to take care of himself, because Sancho could not provide his address, and because Sancho resisted rehab. OMeara also said he asked the district attorney’s office not to press charges for the offense of resisting the arrest charge. Contact reporter Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @MTCrimeBeat.







