“Dawson’s Creek” Writer’s Husband Heidi Ferrer Details “American Success” Life Before Tragic Death

Writer and producer Heidi Ferrer remembers her husband after his untimely death at the age of 50.

The “Dawsons Creek” writer committed suicide on May 26. Ferrer had experienced severe physical pain due to symptoms of long-range COVID-19 over the previous months and days, her husband Nick Guthe, also a esteemed writer and director, told Fox News. Friday.

“My beautiful angel, Heidi, passed away tonight after a 13 month battle with Long Haul Covid,” Guthe wrote on Twitter and in an emotional post shared on Ferrer’s personal blog. “She was an amazing mother. She fought this insidious disease with the same ferocity she lived with. I love you forever and will see you later.”

In his post, Guthe noted that Ferrer had received a COVID-19 vaccine. “Many people with long-term COVID have been told that the vaccine could help them fight the virus,” he told Fox News. “Unfortunately, in his case, it did exactly the opposite.”

He shared that Ferrer “has made progress”. However, a few months later, “she could barely walk” and had “terrible neurological tremors”, which Guthe described as similar but not exactly “Parkinson’s tremors”.

In detailing Ferrer’s life until his death, Guthe stressed the importance of listening to patients and identifying symptoms that may be of concern in people living with long-distance COVID.

While Guthe has insisted that he is “very pro-vaccine” and that his son, who is 13, “is getting the second vaccine,” the writer said he did “not necessarily think that the people with long-term COVID should rush to get vaccinated. “

“I think there is too much unknown about this,” Guthe argued.

“The really frustrating part of long-haul COVID right now is that so many doctors don’t know how to treat it,” he continued. “Some people try to enlighten those who have it.”

Guthe explained that Ferrer could not be referred to a long-distance COVID clinic because she had not yet tested positive for the virus in April or May 2020; many previous tests had been found to be inaccurate.

“She ended up getting a more sophisticated test from a Stanford doctor, Dr Bruce Patterson, who was an AIDS pioneer in the 1980s and who studied COVID long term,” Guthe said, adding that thanks At the Pattersons test base for long-haul COVID, doctor Ferrers was finally willing to refer her to the Cedars-Sinai long-haul COVID clinic in Los Angeles.

“We received this letter of recommendation the day before Heidi committed suicide,” Guthe said of his wife, whom he described as “an American success story.”

“She was a girl from a small town in Kansas who moved to Louisiana at the age of 10 after her parents divorced,” he said. “She wanted to move to Hollywood and saved the money she made working in an after school shoe store for years.”

After graduating from high school, Ferrer was accepted into the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles and “literally packed her Chevy Blazer and traveled across the country sleeping in motels and putting on a chair against the door near the doorknob at night just to make the door more secure. “

For years, Ferrer worked as a hostess “to pay for a living,” while writing tirelessly throughout the days and afternoons, Guthe said.

She studied screenwriting with genuine passion and sold her first screenplay to the late Oscar-winning producer Arnold Kopelson before embarking on “an extremely dynamic writing career for over ten years.”

Guthe said Ferrer was “very open about his battles with alcoholism” and had a history of drug addiction and suicide in his family as his own father committed suicide when the couple’s son who suffered from childhood scoliosis did was only four months old.

He said the stress of their son’s diagnosis – and subsequent medical treatments – had a huge impact on Ferrer. She fell into alcohol and depression while putting the needs of others before her own, spending countless nights helping other families with children facing similar health issues and caring for them. other people with addictions.

“The stress of my son’s illness contributed to her drinking, but she struggled nonetheless,” Guthe said, adding that Ferrer had been sober for three and a half years when she finally committed suicide.

“The best version of her came back to us the best,” he said of his late wife. “She was like the person before, but even better, more humble, more patient, kinder, more loving, more devoted to others. I mean, she spent hours online helping others struggling with it. addiction.”

The bereaved widower added: “The real tragedy is that the last two months of her life, when she felt healthy, she was working very hard to finish her memoir.”

“I think she was really worried about having a heart attack or a stroke or something,” Guthe added. “Then she finished her memoir on May 2nd, told me it was done and said, if anything happens to me, please try to find a publisher or self-publish it. And I said, “Of course I will. “”

“At the time, I thought it was possible that she was having a heart attack, I didn’t know that. Of course her heart rate was increasing uncontrollably, all those symptoms that didn’t make sense, the tremors. . So she worked extremely diligently until the end, and it’s just tragic that she conquered alcoholism, which is such a difficult disease to conquer, only for it to take her, ” he continued.

During her conversation with Fox News, Guthe also explored Ferrer’s greatest memory from “Dawsons Creek” and explained that she “wrote hell” from her most beloved episode, the one in which Dawson starred. by James Van Der Beek, and another “getting drunk for the first time” character.

“[‘Dawson’s Creek’ creator] Kevin Williamson liked the episode so much that he actually hosted a screening party at his house and invited the entire Writers’ Room to his home for the evening for a screening. That’s how much he liked it and how much it was an appreciated episode. “

Above all, Guthe said Ferrer “just liked to see his words come to life.”

Ferrer is survived by Guthe, their 13-year-old son, as well as his mother and sisters.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).