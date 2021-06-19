Bollywood mourns the death of Milkha Singh, even Shah Rukh Khan – Priyanka Chopra mourned the celebrities





Great Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, known as the “Flying Sikh”, has passed away. He was 91 years old. He died at the PGI Hospital in Chandigarh after a month-long battle with the corona virus. Just a few days ago, his wife passed away because of Corona. Milkha Singh’s name will hardly be unknown in India. People of all generations believe in his speed and know his success through hard work and dedication. Bollywood celebrities are also mourning the death of Milkha Singh. Many celebrities, from Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, have expressed their grief on social media. India is in mourning after the death of Padma Shri Milkha Singh. Everyone pays homage to him by remembering him. People got to know Milkha Singh up close through the film “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” made about her life in Bollywood. Farhan Akhtar played his character in the film. Upon Milkha Singh’s death, Priyanka Chopra, who was sitting across the seven seas, wrote, recalling her first meeting with him: “Warm and welcome, you made our first meeting special. I am inspired by your excellence. I am impressed by your humility. I am impressed with your contribution to our country. Om Shanti Milkha M. Love and prayers for the family. ‘ Paying homage to him, King Khan of Bollywood, ie Shahrukh Khan, wrote: “The flying Sikh is no longer with us as a person. But his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched… an inspiration to me… an inspiration to millions of people. Milkha Singh sir may your soul rest in peace. Incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of #MilkhaSingh ji. A character that I always regret not playing on screen! You can also run in Gold in Heaven, Flying Sikh. Om Shanti, sir. And he flew away – taapsee pan (aptaapsee) June 18, 2021 Taapsee Pannu has expressed his grief over the disappearance of Milkha Singh. He wrote Heartbreak with an emoticon and he left. I had the honor of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts! Whenever we need to be inspired, bhaag milkhe bhaag, will ring in our ears! Om Shanti. https://t.co/UZC6chEQg8 Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 18, 2021 Raveena Tandon wrote: “I have had the privilege of meeting you sir, you will always have a special place in the hearts of all of us. Whenever we need to be inspired, ‘Bhaag Milkhe Bhaag’ will ring in our ears. . om Shanti. ‘ #TO TEAR APART #MilkhaSingh ji. Grew up with him as the country’s first sports hero. Condolences to the family This song is a tribute worthy of your memory https://t.co/EUvMbCr24b – Jaaved Jaaferi (ajaavedjaaferi) June 18, 2021 Sad to hear the disappearance of #MilkhaSingh ji Been is a great inspiration that will stay in our hearts forever. #OmShanti https://t.co/AcfhenauhC Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 18, 2021 What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. During the long hours that I spent with Milkha Sir, I have always been struck by her fierce determination and her even more fierce generosity. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, sir. We cry deeply. Love to @JeevMilkhaSingh and the family. Rahul Bose (@ RahulBose1) June 18, 2021 You might as well tell you that Milkha, a quadruple gold medalist at the Asian Games, also won the yellow medal at the 1958 Commonwealth Games. His best performance, however, was at the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960, where he finished fourth overall. the final of the 400m. He also represented India at the 1956 and 1964 Olympics. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1959.







