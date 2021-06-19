Entertainment
Anthony Mackie stirs controversy for comments on Sam and Bucky’s romance
Anthony mackie sparked controversy on Twitter for his take on Marvel fans rooted for a romance between his characters and those of Sebastian Stan.
During Thursday’s episode of Variety’s “Awards Circuit” Podcast, Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was asked about fans “who really want Sam and Bucky (Barnes, played by Stan) to be a couple.”
Mackie, who stars alongside Stan in the Disney + miniseries “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”,replied that “so many things are twisted and convoluted these days.”
“There is so much that people hold onto with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational,” he added.
Mackie went on to say that “the idea of two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem due to the exploitation of homosexuality.”
“Before, guys could be friends, we could go out, we could do that, and that was cool,” he continued. because homosexuality has been exploited by people who try to rationalize themselves. “
Mackie also said it was important for him to portray “a sensitive male figure” and that the closeness between two men doesn’t always imply romance.
“There is nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a friendship of spirit with someone you love and love,” he said. “And you can call it a ‘bromance’ or as they call it, but it’s literally just two guys supporting each other, and you don’t have it now. You can’t find it now.”
He continued, “There’s no bro-code between the brothers in 2021, and that’s the problem. I think for a younger generation they don’t understand if I say Sam and Bucky have a bro. -code which cannot be broken or altered or in any way in shape or form changed. “
Mackie’s comments drew mixed reactions on Twitter, where many users took issue with the idea that Sam and Bucky could become a couple.
Anthony Mackie, the new Captain America, says having your own movie “would be everything”
“Me, a queer person: * ship my favorites *”, wrote @ pineapple breads. “Anthony Mackie: It’s an exploitation of homosexuality.”
“please stop asking about gay shipping in 2021,” wrote @dogunderwater“I would rather blithely ignore that Anthony Mackie is so uncomfortable with queer reads of his character that he thinks he can’t hang out at a bar with his guy friends.”
Other users said Mackie made a valuable, albeit poorly worded, point.
“Anthony Mackie actually made a really good point that sensitivity in men is mistakenly seen as a homosexual trait, and you intentionally misinterpreted the statement because this is Twitter and we are profiting. of negative attention, I guess, “wrote@CadenToMyHazel.
“I understand the point Anthony Mackie was trying to make, but he certainly should have phrased it better,” wrote @AdvitInHiding“It’s not at all bad for gay people to want to see a portrayal on the big screen, in the biggest franchise in the world. I also understand why he compared being a superhero to being male …”
How Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” confronts race, patriotism and Captain America
