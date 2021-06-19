Entertainment
Bollywood remembers Milkasin – Illinois News Today
New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities have paid tribute to the death of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh.
Shin, 91, died in Chandigarh on Friday at 11:30 p.m. He tested positive for COVID-19 in May of this year.
Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his deepest condolences at the end of the track legend with his Twitter account, saying, “I am very sad to hear of the end of Milkha Singh. I forever regret not having played on screen. Character ! Heaven, Fly Seeking. Shanti man, sir. World star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also mourns the death of a former athlete, and her aura makes their first meeting special. I remembered how I had done.
“Welcome and you made our first meeting so special. I was inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility and influenced our contribution to our country. Received. Om Shanti Milkhaji. Sending love and prayers to the family. Milkha Singh, ”she tweeted.
Megastar Shah Rukh Khan also sent a touching compliment to Singh on Twitter, saying, “Flying seek may not be with us anymore, but his presence is still felt and his legacy is unprecedented. It remains without… Inspiration for me .. Inspiration for millions of people. Sir Milkha Singh is sleeping peacefully.
Prime Minister Modi also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family saying, “When Shri Milkha Singh passed away, the country’s imagination was inspired and held a great place in the hearts of countless Indians. Lost a sportsman. His inspiring personality loved him to millions of people. He suffered his death. “
“I spoke to Shri Mirka Shinji just a few days ago. Little did I know that this would be our last conversation. There are promising athletes who draw their strength from his life course. Condolences to the family and to many fans around the world, ”he said in another tweet.
Earlier today, the grieving family announced in a statement the death of a former Indian sprinter, also known as the Flying Seek.
“It is very sad to announce that Milkha Singh has passed away. He fought hard, but God is on the way. With our mother Nirmal Ji. The two current dads only need 5 days. “
A former Indian sprinter tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was quarantined at his home in Chandigarh before being admitted to intensive care at the Hospital of the Postgraduate Institute of Education and Chandigarh Medical Research Center (PGIMER). It was.
In a statement, PGIMER announced that Mirkasin was admitted to intensive care at PGIMER’s COVID hospital on June 3.
“Milkha Singh Ji was negative after being treated for COVID until June 13 and fought an uphill battle against COVID. However, due to post-Covid complications, he moved from the COVID hospital to the medical ICU. Moved. Thanks to the efforts of the medical team, Milkha Singh could not recover from the crisis and after a courageous battle, paradise here at PGIMER on June 18, 2021 at 11:30 pm I went to my residence ”, indicated the hospital.
The legendary athlete was a gold medalist at four Asian Games and champion of the 1958 Commonwealth Games. He is still the only Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Asian Federation championships. He was awarded the Padmashri Medal, India’s fourth highest civilian honor, for his athletic achievements.
He survives with a son and three daughters. His son Jive Milkasin is also a famous golfer.
Shin’s wife and former captain of the Indian women’s volleyball team, Nirmal Mirkasin, was infected with COVID-19 on June 13 at the age of 85. (ANI)
