Actor Josh Hamilton doesn’t think he would be good for phone sex





Although he memorably played a phone sex aficionado on “Sex and the City,” actor Josh Hamilton joked that he wouldn’t be good at dirty talk in real life. “I’m getting nervous, I love having my lines written for me,” Hamilton told Page Six at the Tribeca Film Festival Thursday. The 52-year-old “False Positive” star added that he was not good at improving himself. “If I could work on a script, I could probably get into it,” he joked. “I would need good writers. Hamilton appeared in an episode of the hit HBO series in 2000 and played a man having remote telephone sex with Miranda, until she discovered she wasn’t the only woman having sex. sexy phone conversations with him. Currently, Hamilton plays the boss of Ilana Glazer in the upcoming Hulu thriller “False Positive,” which follows a woman and her partner undergoing nightmarish IVF treatments. “[I play] an OK guy, except I might be a little unintentionally condescending, or the kind of guy who thinks he’s a good guy, ”he told us, before adding that in real life he doesn’t ‘dare not complain to his wife Lily Thorne, to whom he has been married for 16 years. “No, my wife explains everything to me,” he said. Meanwhile, the “13 Reasons Why” star opened up about his life during the coronavirus pandemic, admitting he had gone mad in his New York apartment. “I got into the bad habit of standing until 4 [a.m.] every morning and watch TV, ”he said. “It was funny, I couldn’t watch anything new, I could only watch black and white movies. Everything from that time made me too anxious. I must have been in a completely different time, I found that to be the only thing that comforted me.

