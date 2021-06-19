Pixar’s Luca: 10 best characters, ranked

The latest Pixar adventure, Luca, is now available on Disney + for fans of all ages. The film tells a charming story of friendship between two sea monsters who disguise themselves as humans to explore the beautiful community above the sea on the Italian Riviera.

As you would expect with most Pixar movies now, the imaginative story and setting is made even more special by the colorful characters that populate the story. Some of these characters only appear briefly, others are quite obnoxious, and some are inspirational characters who could find a place among the most beloved Pixar has created.

ten Uncle ugo

When Luca’s parents find out that he has escaped to the human world, they decide that he will have to spend the season with his uncle Ugo. A terrifying-looking creature, Ugo comes from the depths and as such appears to be a bit of a quirky character.

Ugo is funny and compelling in his brief appearance, but it’s way too short. The filmmakers seemed to recognize that fans would want to see more of him since he’s given a post-credit scene, but for a character who could have been a memorable supporting character, it feels like a missed opportunity.

9 Machiavelli

Disney films have a long history of memorable animal companions, and Machiavelli, the Cat, continues this tradition admirably. When Alberto and Luca have dinner with Giulia and her father, they try to hide their monster secret. While humans remain unconscious, Machiavelli sees this and keeps a watchful and suspicious eye on them.

Like Ugo, the film could have used Machiavelli even more in the film. However, it might also have been a good idea to prevent the cat from staying too long with the audience.

8 Ercole

Even a movie as charming as this still needs a villain of some sort. Ercole certainly isn’t one of the scariest or most intimidating villains in Pixar history, but he does a great job of giving audiences someone to root for.

His selfish and arrogant demeanor is instantly obnoxious but without becoming too annoying. He’s a fun antagonist in the story without the movie spending too much time making him a real threat. It helps make him an entertaining villain if somewhat forgettable.

7 Lorenzo

Lorenzo is Luca’s father and certainly the least involved parent in the story. Although he is clearly a loving father who cares about his family, he takes precedence over everyone in the film.

He’s a distracted and somewhat distracted character with funny moments as he gets it wrong. However, he essentially follows Luca’s mother throughout the film and doesn’t really have much agency in the story.

6 Grandmother

Luca’s grandmother isn’t much of the story either, but her impact on Luca is significant. While Luca’s mother is strict about visiting the surface world and staying out of harm’s way, her grandmother has a much more relaxed approach to it all.

She casually talks about her time spent having fun above the ocean and encourages Luca to be more adventurous. She even covers him up when it’s obvious he’s been exploring against his mother’s will. Without her, Luca might never have taken such risks in the first place.

5 Daniela

Daniela is Luca’s mother and the one who tries to keep him in a more protected life than she thinks is safe. While her behavior can seem bossy at times, she does it out of love, and it’s clear. She is certainly a better parent than some of the questionable parents from previous Disney movies.

She can be tough on her son, but she also seems to recognize when she’s wrong and when to let him live for a bit. However, given that these are sea monsters and Luca wants to explore a world where they hunt sea monsters, his reactions may be justified.

4 Maximum

When Massimo is first introduced in the film, he’s a pretty intimidating character. Giulia’s father fisher is first seen chopping off the head of the fish with a giant cleaver. He doesn’t seem like the friendliest guy either as he always has a mean look and leads the boys around.

However, it doesn’t take long to see that Massimo has a good heart beneath that gruff exterior. He is a loving and supportive father and also becomes a very gentle father figure to Alberto. Ultimately, he is also quick to put aside his previous beliefs and immediately accept.

3 Alberto

When Luca meets Alberto, he immediately appears as her exact opposite. He’s a confident sea monster who doesn’t spend too much time thinking and is willing to take risks. He acts like nothing bothers him, but he also turns out to be a very caring friend.

Although Alberto can be a bit arrogant and jealous at times, this behavior doesn’t last. He’s always there for Luca when he needs him, and his character development over the course of the film makes him one of the film’s most emotional moments.

2 Julienne

Much of the story’s center is the friendship between Luca and Alberto, but as soon as Giulia steps into the film, it becomes just as important. For Luca, she represents someone with whom he can explore his curiosity but for Alberto; she represents someone who could tear his friend away from him.

However, Giulia has her own history of proving herself and standing up for her new friends. In a world filled with people trying to overcome their own fear, Giulia is heroic and compassionate to everyone in need.

1 Luca

Luca’s journey of wanting to fit in, to be accepted, and to know more about the world is a journey that many people can probably relate to. This young and innocent approach to exploring the world for the first time makes him a character that audiences can easily applaud.

As you might expect, he makes mistakes along the way, some quite hurtful. But he’s still a caring person who learns what it means to be a good friend and that being accepted by those closest to you is most important.

