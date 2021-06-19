Connect with us

Entertainment

Pixar’s Luca: 10 best characters, ranked

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

 


The latest Pixar adventure, Luca, is now available on Disney + for fans of all ages. The film tells a charming story of friendship between two sea monsters who disguise themselves as humans to explore the beautiful community above the sea on the Italian Riviera.

RELATED: 10 Ocean Movies To Watch Before Pixar’s Luca

As you would expect with most Pixar movies now, the imaginative story and setting is made even more special by the colorful characters that populate the story. Some of these characters only appear briefly, others are quite obnoxious, and some are inspirational characters who could find a place among the most beloved Pixar has created.

ten Uncle ugo

Uncle Ugo (Sacha Baron Cohen) in the shadows in Luca Pixar 2021

When Luca’s parents find out that he has escaped to the human world, they decide that he will have to spend the season with his uncle Ugo. A terrifying-looking creature, Ugo comes from the depths and as such appears to be a bit of a quirky character.

Ugo is funny and compelling in his brief appearance, but it’s way too short. The filmmakers seemed to recognize that fans would want to see more of him since he’s given a post-credit scene, but for a character who could have been a memorable supporting character, it feels like a missed opportunity.

9 Machiavelli

Cat fixing Luca and Alberto at the table in Luca Pixar 2021

Disney films have a long history of memorable animal companions, and Machiavelli, the Cat, continues this tradition admirably. When Alberto and Luca have dinner with Giulia and her father, they try to hide their monster secret. While humans remain unconscious, Machiavelli sees this and keeps a watchful and suspicious eye on them.

RELATED: The 10 Best Pixar Movies, According To Letterboxd

Like Ugo, the film could have used Machiavelli even more in the film. However, it might also have been a good idea to prevent the cat from staying too long with the audience.

8 Ercole

Ercole looks surprised next to his vespa in Luca Pixar 2021

Even a movie as charming as this still needs a villain of some sort. Ercole certainly isn’t one of the scariest or most intimidating villains in Pixar history, but he does a great job of giving audiences someone to root for.

His selfish and arrogant demeanor is instantly obnoxious but without becoming too annoying. He’s a fun antagonist in the story without the movie spending too much time making him a real threat. It helps make him an entertaining villain if somewhat forgettable.

7 Lorenzo

lucainterviewjimgaffiganpixar lorenzo

Lorenzo is Luca’s father and certainly the least involved parent in the story. Although he is clearly a loving father who cares about his family, he takes precedence over everyone in the film.

He’s a distracted and somewhat distracted character with funny moments as he gets it wrong. However, he essentially follows Luca’s mother throughout the film and doesn’t really have much agency in the story.

6 Grandmother

Grandma's sea monster at the kitchen table in Luca Pixar 2021

Luca’s grandmother isn’t much of the story either, but her impact on Luca is significant. While Luca’s mother is strict about visiting the surface world and staying out of harm’s way, her grandmother has a much more relaxed approach to it all.

RELATED: 10 Best Disney Pixar Video Games

She casually talks about her time spent having fun above the ocean and encourages Luca to be more adventurous. She even covers him up when it’s obvious he’s been exploring against his mother’s will. Without her, Luca might never have taken such risks in the first place.

5 Daniela

Luca's mom Daniela talks to her son in the kitchen underwater in Luca Pixar 2021

Daniela is Luca’s mother and the one who tries to keep him in a more protected life than she thinks is safe. While her behavior can seem bossy at times, she does it out of love, and it’s clear. She is certainly a better parent than some of the questionable parents from previous Disney movies.

She can be tough on her son, but she also seems to recognize when she’s wrong and when to let him live for a bit. However, given that these are sea monsters and Luca wants to explore a world where they hunt sea monsters, his reactions may be justified.

4 Maximum

Massimo with meat cleaver and mean look in Luca Pixar 2021

When Massimo is first introduced in the film, he’s a pretty intimidating character. Giulia’s father fisher is first seen chopping off the head of the fish with a giant cleaver. He doesn’t seem like the friendliest guy either as he always has a mean look and leads the boys around.

However, it doesn’t take long to see that Massimo has a good heart beneath that gruff exterior. He is a loving and supportive father and also becomes a very gentle father figure to Alberto. Ultimately, he is also quick to put aside his previous beliefs and immediately accept.

3 Alberto

When Luca meets Alberto, he immediately appears as her exact opposite. He’s a confident sea monster who doesn’t spend too much time thinking and is willing to take risks. He acts like nothing bothers him, but he also turns out to be a very caring friend.

RELATED: The 10 Best Standalone Pixar Movies, Ranked According To IMDb

Although Alberto can be a bit arrogant and jealous at times, this behavior doesn’t last. He’s always there for Luca when he needs him, and his character development over the course of the film makes him one of the film’s most emotional moments.

2 Julienne

Giulia stands up to Ercole under the gaze of Luca and Alberto

Much of the story’s center is the friendship between Luca and Alberto, but as soon as Giulia steps into the film, it becomes just as important. For Luca, she represents someone with whom he can explore his curiosity but for Alberto; she represents someone who could tear his friend away from him.

However, Giulia has her own history of proving herself and standing up for her new friends. In a world filled with people trying to overcome their own fear, Giulia is heroic and compassionate to everyone in need.

1 Luca

Image from the film Luca

Luca’s journey of wanting to fit in, to be accepted, and to know more about the world is a journey that many people can probably relate to. This young and innocent approach to exploring the world for the first time makes him a character that audiences can easily applaud.

As you might expect, he makes mistakes along the way, some quite hurtful. But he’s still a caring person who learns what it means to be a good friend and that being accepted by those closest to you is most important.

NEXT: 5 Pixar Reddit Fan Theories That Are Amazing (& 5 That Are Probably True)

Split image of Willy Wonka, Renfri and Norman Bates


following
10 movie adaptations where the characters look nothing like what they’re supposed to be


About the Author

Colin McCormick
(1564 published articles)

Colin McCormick is Senior Writer at Screen Rant and has been a proud member of the team since 2019. In addition to his work as Screen Rant, Colin is also a news, reporting and review writer at Game Rant. . Colin has had a long-lasting passion and obsession with movies since he first saw The Lion King in theaters. In addition to the movies, Colin stays on top of the latest must-see TV shows. While he likes to find interesting projects in any genre, he has a special thriller film that is imbued with a bit of dark humor, much like the work of his favorite author, Elmore Leonard.

More Colin McCormick



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: