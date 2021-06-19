Remember actor Ned BeattyExBulletin

Beatty, who died on June 13, made his film debut in Issuance then appeared in dozens of films, including Network, All the president’s men and Superman. Originally released in 1987.

DAVE DAVIES, HTE:

It’s FRESH AIR. Actor Ned Beatty, who has appeared in more than 150 movies and TV shows, died in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 83 years old. Beatty spent 15 years in theater before landing his first film role, one of his most memorable, in “Deliverance,” where he was raped by a logger from Georgia while on a canoe trip. He earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in the 1976 film “Network”. In this scene, Beatty plays a television executive reading the riot act to network commentator Howard Beale, played by Peter Finch , who told the public not to trust what they see on corporate-run TV networks. Beatty warns him that he better cut him off.

NED BEATTY: (Like Arthur Jensen) You have meddled with the primitive forces of nature, and you will atone. Am I talking to you, Mr. Beale? You stand up on your small 21 inch screen and yell at America and democracy. There is no America. There is no democracy. There’s only IBM and ITT and AT&T and DuPont, Dow, Union Carbide and Exxon. These are the nations of the world today. What do you think the Russians are talking about in their state councils – Karl Marx? They pull out their linear programming charts, statistical decision theories, min-and-max solutions, and calculate price / cost probabilities for their transactions and investments, just like us. We no longer live in a world of nations and ideologies, Mr. Beale. The world is a college of corporations inexorably determined by the immutable statutes of business. The world is a businessman, Mr. Beale. It’s been since the man crawled out of the mud.

DAVIES: Terry spoke with Ned Beatty in 1987.

TERRY GROSS: Your first movie role was in the movie “Deliverance”. Did you have any reservations about making your screen debut in a role where the character is raped by a man?

BEATTY: No. As far as I can remember, it never occurred to me. I was actually kind of shocked at how people reacted to it. I was shocked, in fact, even when we filmed it, how difficult it was for the team. There were people who didn’t want to do the scene. At that point, my feeling about my job, my craft, my art, if you will, was that I was just serving history. So, it wasn’t in my lexicon to think about acting whether or not I was going to be identified with this character and what happened to him.

GROSS: You mentioned how surprised you were at the cameraman’s horrified reaction to the rape scene in “Deliverance”. And do you think it’s a combination of two things – one, the humiliation of rape, but, two, a certain dose of homophobia?

BEATTY: I really think it has to do with how well we did the scene.

BRADLEE: … Terribly selfish answer. I think we did it well. The actor who played the rapist, Bill McKinney, is a wonderful actor. And I think it’s a scene that would bother anyone. I don’t know at all if this has anything to do with homophobia. I think it has to do with seeing – any time we act violently and do it anywhere near how it could actually be, it’s scary. Because what we’ve seen is we’ve seen a lot of violence in movies and on TV over the years, which has no reality. And when you do a scene that has a certain reality, it can be very, very fascinating.

GROSS: I think your career proves that it’s not the size of the role, but what the role is and how you play it that matters. And I’m thinking in particular of your role in “Network”, for which you were nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Now, how many minutes were you actually onscreen in this movie?

BEATTY: Well, it must have been less than three, I think. Well, let’s say three to four minutes at the start – outside.

GROSS: Well, I think it’s pretty amazing to be nominated for an Oscar for a role that’s less than three minutes long.

BEATTY: That’s right. But I have to tell you, every time you read a play or a movie script and they talk about your character for pages and pages and pages before you show up (laughs). .

BEATTY: … It’s like a permit to fly. It’s wonderful when they talk about you long before they get to that point. It’s like being on screen all this time. And this character in particular was very focused by a wonderful actor named Robert Duvall, who was talking about me all the time and his fear of me. And you can’t get a better setup in the world than having Robert Duvall’s character talk about your character before you come. It’s the best.

GROSS: Do you think people in Hollywood talk about some kind of Ned Beatty?

BEATTY: Oh, I guess so. You know, there’s that old saw about, you know, who is Ned Beatty? You know, how’s it going? Who is Ned Beatty? Get me Ned Beatty. Give me a Ned Beatty guy. You know, I suspect I’m getting myself a Ned Beatty type scene, yeah.

GROSS: So what do you think a Ned Beatty guy is?

BEATTY: Oh, I don’t know. I hope they think in terms of an actor. I’ve always liked to think that one of the reasons I’ve been so lucky is that I’ve been branded as an actor rather than a particular type of character. And I hope if they’re looking for a Ned Beatty guy, they’re looking for someone who can do a few different tricks, which I think all actors can do. I wish the actors had – we all had more opportunities to show different sides of what we can do as performers. But I hope that’s what – I suspect a Ned Beatty guy is a guy who, you know, past middle age and overweight, I guess.

GROSS: Have you ever attended drama school?

BEATTY: No, I didn’t. I don’t know if that would have done me a lot of good. I have never been a very good student of anything.

GROSS: Do you think you have a different acting style than the people you’ve worked with who graduated from the Yale School of Drama or who studied the Method?

BEATTY: Well, I don’t think so. Luckily my university was – you know, was the theater. And I had the opportunity to work with actors who worked all kinds of different styles, with directors who worked in all kinds of different ways. I think I picked up – reading and working I picked up most of the ideas and thoughts about my craft over those years. What most actors do when they have the experience and get a chance to work a bit is choose what works for them. And, you know, one of the perks of being an actor is that it’s never the same. You never play exactly the same scene or exactly the same character. And you can try different techniques from time to time. I know sometimes I’ll take something out of the bag that maybe I haven’t used in 20 years and dust it off and see if it will work.

So there is a little trick about music. Stanislavsky spoke about it, and other theater teachers spoke about it. Music can have such a strong, almost kinetic attachment to our emotional system. Sometimes you can just think of a little line from a song, and it’ll get a whole thing going inside of you. And every once in a while, when I have a hard time, you know, having the right feeling for a scene, I go get that little piece of melody.

GROSS: Is there a specific song that you used in certain roles?

BEATTY: There’s one that always comes to my mind because I got so tickled when it worked for me. And I’ll tell you what it is, and you can get whatever you want out of it. But I was able to immediately and violently get angry when I hummed a little song that we haven’t heard so much in recent years called “Ain’t She Sweet”.

GROSS: Why would that make you angry?

BEATTY: I don’t know why it works.

GROSS: It’s a little pop candy store.

BATTY: Yeah. I don’t want to analyze it too deeply, but something about ba-ba-ba da-da-da-da-da-da-da da-da-da ba-mm-ba (ph) – it’s spinning just – I can make all the hair in my head stand on end, practically, by humming this to myself.

GROSS: I think it’s really funny.

BEATTY: Yeah, it is.

GROSS: I’ll always think of you when I hear this song. You were telling us a bit about your performance in “Deliverance”. You’re – one of your last roles was on “The Big Easy.”

BATTY: Yeah.

GROSS: Did you prepare for this role any differently than “Deliverance”? – because at the time you were chosen for “The Big Easy” you were a seasoned veteran. “Deliverance” was your very first movie role. Did you change a lot in terms of your acting style?

BEATTY: Well, I don’t know. I felt very strong as an actor when I did “Deliverance”. Some of the stories I was able to tell myself on the set of this movie kind of curls my hair. It’s already closed, but it’s making it worse. I was very proud as an actor at that time. I really felt like after 15 years in the theater and having the chance to play a lot of different roles, I could do just about anything as an actor that I chose to do. So I had no doubts about myself. I hope nowadays I have more doubts about what I can do and what I cannot do.

GROSS: Ned Beatty, thank you very much for talking to us.

BEATTY: Thanks, Terry.

DAVIES: Actor Ned Beatty speaking with Terry Gross in 1987. Beatty passed away on Sunday. He was 83 years old.

