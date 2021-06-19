The Walking Dead season 11 reveals Maggie’s group name





Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) is back to keep the peace The walking dead. After spending years on the road with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) and the twins Midge and Hilda (Misty and Kim Ormiston), Maggie returned to Virginia to help silence the Whisperers in “A Certain Doom”. Her reunion with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in “Home Sweet Home” was bittersweet: Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) crushed Maggie’s return with her now-aged son Hershel (Kien Michale Spiller). eight years old) and Maggie discovered that their home in Hilltop Settlement had been burnt down as a victim of the Whisperer War. When Maggie returns, it’s with a group of declining survivors that includes Cole (James Devoti) and the mysterious man in the metal mask Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari). In “Home Sweet Home”, their friends Gus (David Atkinson), Ainsley (Haley Leary) and Maya (Brianna Butler) are ambushed and killed by a camouflaged attacker (Mike Whinnet), who is part of a pack of executioners. that hunt humans. Maggie’s people call the Reapers. Maggie’s New Group Called The Wardens, Official Season 11A Synopsis Reveals The walking dead. “Home Sweet Home” ends with Maggie, Hershel and their people calling Alexandria home after the Hilltop fire and the Reapers raze their village, placing the Wardens in the same community as the survivors of the destroyed Hilltop and the Kingdom closed. (Cole, Elijah and two anonymous members of the Wardens. Photo: AMC Studios) “Pope marked you,” the attacker tells Maggie before blowing himself up with a grenade in “Home Sweet Home”. The producers have already confirmed that new villains the Reapers will return in the final season, where viewers find out more about Maggie’s time away from. The walking dead. “She’s seen some dark things on the road, and obviously like when she arrives she’s with this man like a metal mask, and who is this guy, what adventures have they been on? It’s all part of it. ‘story going forward, and that’s going to lead to one of the major missions we’ll start to see unfold, “executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang revealed in a previous interview. “This will lead us to meet other interesting characters who will end up in some of the other major storylines of our series going forward.”

