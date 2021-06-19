Luca’s post-credits scene happened when a surprise actor improvised too much





A third of the way in Luca, Newest Pixar Disney plus-exclusive outing, the titular young sea monster meets his strange uncle Urgo, a transparent deep sea dweller who loves the darkness and calm of the ocean floor. Urgo is strange, even to a sea monster, and he keeps saying how much he loves the nothingness of the deep sea. Although not immediately detectable, the monkfish-like creature was brought back to life by none other than Sacha Baron Cohen. Lucas’s parents call on Urgo in the hopes of sending their son to the bottom of the ocean and dissuading his curiosity about the human world. But according to director Enrico Casarosa, Urgo wasn’t even meant to be a character first. He represents everything Luca fears, which originally took a less tangible form. We needed Lucas’s worst nightmare. I was like, well, what’s the worst nightmare for a curious kid? It was like nothingness. Darkness. Black, says Casarosa. So we started to think about depth. So it was like, how to personify it? Do we have a moment of imagination [where] does he imagine himself to be there? We even embed things before putting everything into a character. This that’s what happens when you live there. A potential exile in the depths of the sea only prompts Luca to flee his home and venture to the surface with his best friend Alberto. This is the last time we see Uncle Urgo during the duration of the film, but Cohen has done so much for the character that the Luca The team decided to include a post-credits scene featuring Uncle Urgo swimming in the depths and walking around on his own. It was a pleasure to see, says Casarosa. [Cohen] came in and he improvised so much that we even put a little button at the end of our movie to contain more of the improv he did for us because he was so fun. Luca came out on Disney plus now.

Luca on Disney Plus Price taken at time of publication. The latest Pixar original streams for free with a monthly Disney Plus subscription

