Town of Vail unveils three new public art installations

The Town of Vail has just added three new public art installations to its collection as part of the town’s Art in Public Places program. The artwork, which includes two murals and a sculpture installation, have been placed in high traffic areas of Vail Village, Lionshead and Stephens Park, and are meant to be encountered and interacted with on a daily basis.

“We really want to create a new experience for residents and guests by constantly having something new to enjoy in the visual arts,” said Molly Eppard, Public Places Art Coordinator.

Vail Transportation Center

The new Vail Transport Center mural can be seen next to La Cantina.

Inside the Vail Transportation Center, right next to La Cantina restaurant, is a new mural done in May by Denver artist Olive Moya. Moya enlarged archival photos of Vail in the 1960s, obtained by the Colorado Snowsports Museum. After applying the black and white photos to the wall using a wheat collage technique, she then painted over them with her bold brush and vibrant colors.

The fun thing about this installation is that we connect the past to Vail’s story in a contemporary style, Eppard said.

The plants of the park

At Stephens Park Playground, artist Ben Roth installed sculptures of 20 horsetail plants that have been thoughtfully placed around the playground.

Our goal for the playground was an oversized waterfront (riverside) environment, Roth said. When the children climb the stump and gaze at the field horsetail, they have the prospect of smaller creatures by a river.

Artist Ben Roth installed sculptures of 20 horsetail plants in the Stephens Park playground.

This is the 10th interactive art playground that the Town of Vail has installed. Like others before her, Roths sculptures are meant to be played and interacted with children visiting the park.

So many playgrounds are just bought out of the box, Eppard said. This creates a unique experience for children to engage in art, whether they were aware of it at the time or not. “

Latest installation of The Worst Crews

The last installation of the summer is completed this weekend by street art muralists Pedro Barrios and Jaime Molina, who together form the art group The Worst Crew. As an extension of their 2019 mural on the wall of the Lionshead car park, Barrios and Molina transformed the large cylindrical vents to the west of the Dobson Ice Arena into colorful works of art.

Learning to paint over something like this is super fun because it’s out of the ordinary, Molina said. It’s kind of expected to see art on a wall, it doesn’t stop you in your tracks, but these are unique. They are really big and interact with each other and interact with everyone who walks by them.

The murals, which feature human faces rendered in the same style as their 2019 piece, are meant to celebrate the sense of family and community that is the basis of our common humanity. Since the vents are located outside, Molina said he was particularly eager to see the work turn into different seasons.

We now make them in the summer, so we try to make them super bright and vibrant, but it’s exciting to imagine them covered in snow and contrasted against a stark white background, or in the fall when all the leaves are turning yellow, says Molina.

All three installations are now available for viewing, just in time for this weekend’s Vail Arts Festival which takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. around Lionshead and Arrabelle Mall in Vail Square.

For those looking to engage more with the City of Vails’ public art collection, which currently includes over 60 works of art, the Arts in Public Places program will offer free one-hour walking tours every day. Wednesdays from July 7 to September 1. For more information and to access a digital map of Vails public art installations, visit artinvail.com.