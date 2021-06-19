Artist, actor and environmentalist – Pierce Brosnan explores the digital art landscape with the very first NFT collection on LGND.art





Limited Edition Collection to Include New Works Inspired by Brosnan’s Huge Success Painting ‘Earplugs’ AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Today, LGND Inc. ad Pierce brosnan first collection digital artwork titled BIG NOISE. The collection features new works inspired by his painting Earplugs, which Brosnan created during the filming of his first James bond GoldenEye movie in 1995. BIG NOISE is currently previewing on LGND.art and will officially launch on Father’s Day, June 20 at 8 PM (EST). Brosnan’s painting, Earplugs, was inspired by the “how-to” instructions found on the earplug packages distributed on the set of the Goldeneye movie. Since then he has created numerous landscapes, abstracts and colorful portraits which have sold until $ 1.4 million. For his very first NFT collection, Brosnan explores the digital art landscape with new works reminiscent of primitive graphics and multiplayer video games from the 90s. Driven by the source material, Brosnan transforms his work into a fascinating multimedia NFT that incorporates abstract movement, self-recorded sound elements, including his voice, and bespoke visuals. “It was a pleasure to explore this new medium of digital art with my friends at LGND.art,” says Brosnan. “Creating art has always been one of my passions. Exploring the endless capabilities of digital art has given me the opportunity to grow as an artist and make my work more accessible on an equally eco-friendly platform. “ “As a platform and community, LGND is focused on artist empowerment, sustainability and technical innovation,” says You Carter, Head of the Artists’ Council at LGND. “Pierce brosnan The exhibition is a remarkable showcase of unique works of art, each researching elements of their career and the aesthetics of modern technology. “ For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan duran to Jonathan (at) MelrosePR (dot) com The story continues ABOUT LGND:

LGND is a digital arts platform built by artists, for artists, with the core mission of providing members with the easiest and most secure way to purchase NFT art online. LGND enables artists to integrate their work into the NFT market on their own terms, reach a wider audience, and secure their digital legacy through environmentally friendly blockchain technology. LGND is committed to minimizing the ecological impact of NFTs and prioritizes the sustainability of the platform using the WAX ​​proof-of-stake blockchain, featuring an authentication process that is up to 125,000 times more efficient than other methods. As a platform and community, LGND focuses on artist empowerment, sustainability and technical innovation to provide the best service and opportunities for creators and their fans. You are LGND. ABOUT PIERCE BROSNAN

Pierce Brosnan OBE is an Irish actor, artist, film producer and environmental activist. Brosnan said art was his first love, and he began to paint in earnest in the late 1980s during his first wife’s illness. “Sometimes dramatic moments affect the way you see yourself in the world.” He finds painting therapeutic. “I started painting again and all the colors came out.” Brosnan has maintained his studio practice throughout his acting career and spends much of his free time between shoots in his studio. He usually sells his original artwork and donates the profits to raise money for his favorite charities. Citing his influences such as Picasso, Matisse, Bonnard and Kandinsky, Brosnan’s work incorporates numerous landscapes and colorful abstracts and portraits in a multitude of different media. Brosnan recently wrote about the artist LeRoy Neiman for Juxtapoz Magazine and discussed his art on the worldwide hit Talk Art podcast. He is currently working on an exhibition of his paintings and drawings at Angels which will open later this year. Media contact Jonathan duran, Melrose PR, 3102607901, [email protected] SOURCE LGND

