Hollywood-style Mediterranean in Portland Heights is for sale at $ 4.2 million





One month before the Wall Street crash of 1929, a Mediterranean mansion was completed in Portland Heights for a wealthy lawyer. The grand five-story stucco structure, crowned with a red-tiled roof, was a famous project by one of the city’s best architects. The beautiful historic house of 2681 SW Buena Vista Dr. still has star quality. And it’s for sale at $ 4.2 million. Jan Carlson of Windermere Realty Trust markets the one-third acre parcel as a Hollywood Hills style estate in the town of Roses. Romantic balconies with wrought-iron balustrades overlook an outdoor pavilion with a fireplace, European-style gardens, and a saltwater pool. It’s a magical film in the making, Carlson said. The mansion was designed by prominent Portland architect Ellis Fuller Lawrence, who was the founding dean of the University of Oregon School of Architecture. He was considered ahead of his time in the early 1900s for his selective use of architectural detail and his less formal approach to academics. Contemporary of architect Frank Lloyd Wright – the two met at Eugene when Wright gave a talk – Lawrence worked with famous landscape architect John C. Olmsted of New York on North Portlands Peninsula Park as good as a Dunthorpe mansion in Elk Rock Gardens for Peter Kerr, known as Patriarch of the Pacific Northwest Wheat Trade, according to the Oregon Historical Society. Lawrences works before the stock market crash for lawyer Ore Lee Price is considered the largest of the Mediterranean-style homes of his design in Portland, according to architectural experts who managed to secure a place for the OL Prize House on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior of the residence consists of the highest quality craftsmanship, a typical trait of Ellis Lawrence’s work, according to National Register documents. The interior of the building is sober, but elegant. The arched front door opens onto the foyer with an oak staircase, painted woodwork and a contemporary style chandelier. Among the mansions, four fireplaces, that of the living room and the veranda have century-old facades in tavern pink marble. Oak floors, seven side-by-side bay windows and other original features of the 7,963 square foot mansion have been restored to blend in with a modern aesthetic of art, beauty and taste in style. life today, said Carlson. There are five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. One of the three powder rooms has a custom rose quartz sink and marble flooring. The house is an artists dream, Carlson said of the custom bar and two updated caterer-ready kitchens. Watch movies in your personal movie theater with stadium seating, she added. Janet Eastman | 503-294-4072 [email protected] | @janeteastman Want to research real estate listings in Oregon and use local resources? Click here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos