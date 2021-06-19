Horoscope for Saturday, June 19, 2021

Moon alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next four weeks, you will focus on home, family, and your private world. Many will be more involved than usual with a parent. It’s a good time to have fun at home, as well as to sit back and enjoy a cocoon moment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The pace of your days will accelerate over the next four weeks as you become busier with short trips, errands, work, and increased reading, writing and studying. You have things to do, places to visit and people to see!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Money, property, cash flow, and income will be your focus over the next four weeks. In addition, you will also think more about your self-esteem. What makes you feel worthy? Is this what you own? Who are you?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the next four weeks, the sun is in your sign, boosting your energy and allowing you to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It will also attract favorable people and situations to you. Go out and wear your colors!

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your personal year is coming to an end, but your birthday is not yet ready to begin. That’s why the next four weeks is a great time to hibernate and contemplate what you want for the new year ahead. (Birthday to birthday.) Any ideas?

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Your popularity will increase over the next four weeks as you focus on your friends, acquaintances, and involvement in clubs, groups, and organizations. Now is not the time to go it alone. On the contrary! You will benefit from working and getting involved with others. Them too.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

For the next four weeks, the sun will be at the top of your chart and shine on you (symbolically) throwing you in a flattering light. It means you impress everyone! (And you don’t have to do anything special.) Obviously, now is the time to make your pitch.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your desire for adventure, travel and the possibility of doing something different to make your life shine will grab you in the next four months, which is why travel will totally appeal to you. If you can’t travel, make an effort to learn something new to broaden your horizons!

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

For the next four weeks, you will focus on your assets, your commons, your mortgages, your loans, your banking problems and your debts. You can also focus on estates and insurance. Use this energy to solve problems. (Mercury retrograde will help you.)

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

In your chart, the sun symbolizes your inner energy. For the next four weeks, he’ll be as far away from your sign as possible all year round, which means you’ll need more sleep. You will also have the opportunity to objectively observe your style of relating to others.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You enjoyed playing; now it’s time to get to work. Over the next four weeks, you’ll set the bar high because you want to be productive, efficient and effective in everything you do. By extension, this will apply to your health, which means you will be working hard to improve that body. Good luck!

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Lucky you! The next four weeks will be more fun and lighter, which is why you’ll want to have fun, socialize, get away on vacation, and do everything to have fun. Romance will blossom and activities with the children will be rewarding. Yeah me!

If your birthday is today

Actress Zoe Saldana (1978) shares your birthday. You are versatile and because you don’t want to limit yourself, you like to explore many disciplines. You have a strong personal style, which is often expressed in your dress. Relationships matter to you. This year is faster and more exciting! It gives you plenty of opportunities to explore. Make a choice. Let something new grow. Treat yourself this year!