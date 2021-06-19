10 LGBTQ + films, TV series to discover | Entertainment

The LGBTQ + community has always been vastly under-represented in the entertainment industry. Queer characters are often stereotypically portrayed by heterosexual actors who do not fully understand the struggles of LGBTQ + people.

Queer representation in the media has improved markedly over the past decade. More and more people have tackled the problem and taken steps to alleviate it, but there is still room for improvement.

Here are a few series and movies that shed light on unique groups of underrepresented gay individuals whose stories are typically left out of popular movies and television.

Pose (2018-2021)

The show with the largest transgender cast of any scripted show in history, Pose has provided a platform for many trans women of color, including the exceptional Mj Rodriguez and the electrifying Dominique Jackson. The show explores the prom scene of the 1990s and the difficulty of being a queer person of color who is overlooked in almost every walk of life.

Where to watch: Netflix, FX

Legendary (2020-present)

Another show that highlights the experience of queer people of color and the erasure of the impact of ballroom culture, Legendary features multiple houses competing against each other for a cash prize of $ 100. $ 000. The jury includes, among others, ballroom legend Leiomy Maldonado and Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Mandarin (2015)

Tangerine explores the struggles of a transgender sex worker trying to get back to normal life after being released from prison. Often known for being shot entirely on iPhone, the film is steadfast, anchored by strong performances from lead actresses Kitana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor.

Where to Watch: Available to rent and buy on Amazon Prime

RuPauls Drag Race (2009-present)

RuPauls Drag Race is one of the most influential queer shows on television, bringing flirting to a mainstream audience few other queer shows have managed to get. A competitive show featuring drag queens competing to become the Next Drag Superstar, the show has branched out into several international territories including Thailand, Spain and the UK.

Where to watch: Paramount Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime. International versions are available on WOW Presents Plus.

The Boulet Dragula Brothers (2016-present)

Like Drag Race, Dragula features drag performers and genre-conforming artists who epitomize the definition of alternative drag. The focus is on the four criteria needed to become the Worlds Next Drag Supermonster: drag, dirt, horror and glamor. The show was noted for its inclusive and alternative styles of drag.

Where to watch: Netflix, Thrill

Paris is burning (1990)

An essential film in the canon of LGBTQ + cinema, Paris Is Burning is a documentary that illustrates the real struggles of people of color in the 1990s. The film emphasizes the dedication of these individuals to their work in the theater scene. prom and on the family bond which results from mutual struggles.

Where to watch: Apple TV, The Criterion Channel

Moonlight (2016)

Barry Jenkins Moonlight became the first LGBTQ + film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. The film takes a look at a young black gay man at three pivotal stages in his life, recounting his difficulties coming to terms with his sexuality and the unique difficulty of being a black gay man with a difficult upbringing.

Where to watch: SHOWTIME

Joy (2009-2015)

Glee was one of the first TV shows to air to primarily feature stories about accepting different sexual orientations in a high school environment, and is often considered a landmark LGBTQ + series. Created by Ryan Murphy, known for shows like Pose and American Horror Story, the show has taught many of its young viewers the importance of self-acceptance.

Where to watch: Netflix

It’s a sin (2021)

A UK miniseries about life as a gay man during the HIV / AIDS epidemic stars singer and actor Olly Alexander. The show, set in 1980s London, is a mix of light material and the harsh realities of the effects of AIDS on queer communities.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Cline Sciammas Portrait of a Lady on Fire tells the story of an unlikely love story between two young women at the end of the 18th century in France. The film is a good reminder of the progress made by the LGBTQ + community and the work that has been done to make the subject of sexuality less taboo.

Where to watch: Hulu