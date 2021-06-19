Film celebrities pay homage to “Flying Sikh” Milkha Singh: her legacy remains unmatched: The Tribune India

Bombay, June 19

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and others from the Hindi film industry mourn the end of an era as they pay tribute to sprint icon Milkha Singh , describing him as the epitome of “hard work” and “determination”.

Singh, 91, died Friday night at PGIMER Hospital in Chandigarh after battling Covid for a month.

He died less than a week after losing his wife Nirmal Kaur, former national volleyball captain, to the same illness. He is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

“In grief … Milkha Singh dies … the pride of India … a great athlete … a greater human …” Bachchan wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

Khan said Singh was an inspiration to millions of people, including him. “The Flying Sikh ‘may not be with us in person anymore, but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched … An inspiration to me … an inspiration to millions of people. Rest in peace Milkha Singh sir, ”he said. wrote.

In a statement posted to his various social media accounts, Akhtar, who spent a lot of time and got to know Singh personally while starring in the 2013 biopic “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” said he was unable to come to terms with the disappearance of the sport icon.

“A part of me still refuses to accept that you are no longer. Maybe it is the stubborn side that I inherited from you … the side that, when it focuses on something, doesn’t ‘never give up. And the truth is you will still be alive, “he said.

The 47-year-old actor described Singh as a big-hearted, down-to-earth man who has shown how, with hard work, honesty and determination, one can touch the sky.

“You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off their knees and cause them to touch the Heaven. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who did not, it is a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success ” , he added.

Akshay Kumar, who was offered to star in the biopic before Akhtar, said he would regret not saying yes to the film. “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of #MilkhaSingh ji. The only character I will forever regret not playing on screen! May you have a golden run in Heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir”, Kumar wrote.

Recalling her first meeting with Singh, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she was touched by his humility. “Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so special. I was inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to family. # MilkhaSingh, “Chopra Jonas posted on the microblogging site.

Taapsee Pannu simply wrote “And he flew away”, with a heartbroken emoji.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi posted: “Legendary sprinter RIP #Milkha Singh ji”.

Actor-politician Sunny Deol said people will continue to be inspired by Singh’s life. “The nation will remember you and seek the inspiration of your life forever. #MilkhaSingh #RIPMilkhaSingh,” Deol said.

Riteish Deshmukh said Singh’s name will forever be synonymous with speed. “Shri’s name #MilkhaSingh Ji was and always will be synonymous with speed. He has inspired generations to run and never give up. Extremely saddened to hear of his passing. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #LongLiveFlyingSikh. “

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he was saddened to learn of Singh’s disappearance. “Broken heart. Summer a great inspiration will stay in our hearts forever,” he tweeted. PTI