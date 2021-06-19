Entertainment
Film celebrities pay homage to “Flying Sikh” Milkha Singh: her legacy remains unmatched: The Tribune India
Bombay, June 19
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and others from the Hindi film industry mourn the end of an era as they pay tribute to sprint icon Milkha Singh , describing him as the epitome of “hard work” and “determination”.
Singh, 91, died Friday night at PGIMER Hospital in Chandigarh after battling Covid for a month.
He died less than a week after losing his wife Nirmal Kaur, former national volleyball captain, to the same illness. He is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.
“In grief … Milkha Singh dies … the pride of India … a great athlete … a greater human …” Bachchan wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.
Khan said Singh was an inspiration to millions of people, including him. “The Flying Sikh ‘may not be with us in person anymore, but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched … An inspiration to me … an inspiration to millions of people. Rest in peace Milkha Singh sir, ”he said. wrote.
In a statement posted to his various social media accounts, Akhtar, who spent a lot of time and got to know Singh personally while starring in the 2013 biopic “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” said he was unable to come to terms with the disappearance of the sport icon.
“A part of me still refuses to accept that you are no longer. Maybe it is the stubborn side that I inherited from you … the side that, when it focuses on something, doesn’t ‘never give up. And the truth is you will still be alive, “he said.
The 47-year-old actor described Singh as a big-hearted, down-to-earth man who has shown how, with hard work, honesty and determination, one can touch the sky.
“You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off their knees and cause them to touch the Heaven. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who did not, it is a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success ” , he added.
Akshay Kumar, who was offered to star in the biopic before Akhtar, said he would regret not saying yes to the film. “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of #MilkhaSingh ji. The only character I will forever regret not playing on screen! May you have a golden run in Heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir”, Kumar wrote.
Recalling her first meeting with Singh, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she was touched by his humility. “Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so special. I was inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to family. # MilkhaSingh, “Chopra Jonas posted on the microblogging site.
Taapsee Pannu simply wrote “And he flew away”, with a heartbroken emoji.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi posted: “Legendary sprinter RIP #Milkha Singh ji”.
Actor-politician Sunny Deol said people will continue to be inspired by Singh’s life. “The nation will remember you and seek the inspiration of your life forever. #MilkhaSingh #RIPMilkhaSingh,” Deol said.
Riteish Deshmukh said Singh’s name will forever be synonymous with speed. “Shri’s name #MilkhaSingh Ji was and always will be synonymous with speed. He has inspired generations to run and never give up. Extremely saddened to hear of his passing. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #LongLiveFlyingSikh. “
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he was saddened to learn of Singh’s disappearance. “Broken heart. Summer a great inspiration will stay in our hearts forever,” he tweeted. PTI
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]