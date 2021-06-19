Juneteenth 2021: Where to Celebrate in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, CA As Juneteenth officially becomes a federal holiday, the people of Hollywood are hosting their own celebrations. Juneteenth, which takes place on June 19 each year, celebrates the end of slavery in the United States and the date many slaves in Texas finally found out they were free.

Juneteenth is the oldest national commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, according to Juneteenth.com. It is “a day, a week and, in some areas, a month marked by celebrations, speakers, picnics and family reunions.” In recent years, Juneteenth “commemorates African-American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement.” In Hollywood, the Fontaine Theaterat 5060 Fountain Ave. will host a celebration on June 10 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The event will feature music from DJ Earry Hall and special guests, as well as food and crafts from black chefs, artisans and vendors .

Juneteenth takes place on June 19 because that was the date in 1865 that Union Major-General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War was over and all slaves were free. Many Texas slaves had not heard of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which had in fact freed them more than two years earlier. Granger read “General Ordinance No. 3,” which read: “The people of Texas are informed that, according to a proclamation of the executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This implies absolute equality of rights and personal rights. of property between former masters and slaves ”, according to the city of Galveston, which has a historic marker for its connection to the holidays.

Henry Louis Gates Jr., professor at Harvard University and African-American historian, wrote in The Root magazine that Juneteenth is “an opportunity to reunite lost family members, to measure progress against freedom. and instill in rising generations the values ​​of self-importance and racial rise. “ Most states have Juneteenth listed as a public holiday. In 1980, Texas became the first state to designate Juneteenth as a public holiday. Since then, 45 other states have decided to officially recognize the day, according to the New York Times.

More and more places, like Anne Arundel County, Maryland, are recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. County offices will be closed on Friday, June 18, for the Saturday vacation this year, and Annapolis will host Maryland’s first festival with a parade in the state capital. “Celebrating Juneteenth as the official county holiday demonstrates our county’s true commitment to freedom and equality for all,” said Steuart Pittman, County Director Anne Arundel, in a statement. “The growing national push for observance of Juneteenth is an important step as we move forward towards justice for this community, in light of centuries of racism, discrimination and inequity.” Some big American brands, such as Twitter, Nike and the National Football League, have made Juneteenth a paid holiday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos