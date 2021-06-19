Entertainment
Bill Maher tears up Lin-Manuel Miranda for his apology on diversity “in the heights”: “This is why people hate Democrats”
“Real Time” host Bill Maher hit on Lin-Manuel Miranda Friday night for the Broadway star’s apologies for an apparent lack of diversity in the film adaptation of his musical “In the Heights”.
Earlier this week, the creator of “Hamilton” took to Twitter, responding to backlash that his new film lacked Afro-Latino performers.
“I started writing In the Heights because I didn’t feel seen. And for the past 20 years all I wanted was for us to ALL feel seen,” Miranda’s statement began. . “I see the discussion around Afro-Latino portrayal in our film this weekend and it’s clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community don’t feel sufficiently represented, especially among the lead roles.
“I can hear the pain and frustration with the colourism, always feeling invisible in the comments,” he continued. “I hear that without a dark enough Afro-Latino portrayal, the work seems to extract the community we so wanted to represent with pride and joy. In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we failed. I’m so sorry. I’m learning from feedback, thank you for bringing it up, and listening. I promise to do better in my future endeavors. “
But the statement did not please Maher, who urged Miranda to “stop apologizing”.
“Please stop apologizing. You are the guy who made the Founding Fathers black and Hispanic! Maher exclaimed during the show’s roundtable. “I don’t think you have to apologize to Twitter! For heaven’s sake. That’s why people hate Democrats. It’s squeaky.”
CNN commentator Paul Begala responded by saying that the crowd “can’t seem to distinguish between oversight and contempt,” pointing to legitimate issues like health and financial disparities between black and white Americans.
“This is outrage and the Liberals should focus on that, not the casting choices of, I think, a heroic guy making a movie about a minority community,” Begala said.
“Alright,” Maher agreed.
Bill Maher rips up top racquet, says Lori Loughlin realizes that one good scam deserves another
New York Times reporter Jane Coaston argued that “nothing will have changed” since the apology sought from Miranda and that “we will do it all again forever.”
“We’ve always been mad about things because being mad – it’s an irreplaceable resource. We will never stop being mad about things,” Coaston told Maher. “But I think it’s time to recognize how sometimes when people are crazy on the internet, you have to identify who is crazy, do they vote, do they have the power, do they have the power to vote on things that could change those real lived experiences of communities of color. And if they don’t, you’re a lot like me. “
Maher agreed that people “used to get angry”, but what’s different about social media is that “people don’t have a habit of crawling and apologizing like it”.
“Obviously, he felt it was important enough for him to apologize,” Maher explained. “Do I think he really thinks he needs to apologize? I don’t. He just wants to avoid the news cycle. I don’t blame him, you know. I get that, but at some point people are going to have to stand up to these bullies because that’s what it is! It’s bullying. It’s that I could make you crawl like a dog and I love it.”
The ‘Real Time’ host continued, “I mean, he’s a Latino making a Latino movie with a Latino cast – not good enough! Nothing’s ever good enough for these people! They’re like kids kids are right and this is reflected in the media nobody ever says to their kids shut up, sit down, listen to your elders, stop shitting.
