Hugh Grant married for love | Entertainment





Hugh Grant married for “love”. The 60-year-old actor hit back at claims he and his Swedish wife Anna Eberstein got married or “passport reasons” after finding out it was the first Google search result for his wife and insisted that practical matters were not their main motivation to hang in 2018. Hugh took to Twitter to share a screenshot of Anna’s full name search page, which featured an article online on the Nicki Swift site that said, “Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein for passport reasons “. He captioned his post on Twitter: “No I didn’t, @internet. I married her because I love her. (Sic)” A Twitter user joked that the “Undoing” star only found the result because he “forgot who his wife was” and had to look for her. But Hugh replied, “No. A friend sent it to me.” Nicki Swift’s article referred to an interview the “Four Weddings and a Funeral” star gave to USA Today, in which he said he and Anna thought marriage was a “pretty absurd social construct” , but that their different last names had caused problems when they traveled with their three children. He said: “I didn’t like going through immigration to countries where they said, ‘Everybody with a Grant passport here, and everybody else there. “ Meanwhile, the “Bridget Jones’ Diary” actor recently admitted to being an older father of five young children – his and Anna’s son John, eight, and two daughters aged five and three, and Nine-year-old Tabitha and eight-year-old Felix, whom he has with ex-partner Tinglan Hong – are “completely stoned”, but they’ve changed his life for the better. He said: “I think I’ve become a little scary old bachelor golf addict, and to tell you the truth, I’m happy to see him behind him. “I mean, it’s completely painful trying to be a young dad in an old man’s body and I found out that if you are 60 and there are five young children in the house , you can’t have a hangover either. But it’s worth it. Absolutely. Hugh also credits his children for making him a better actor. He added: “People tell me ‘You got better as an actor in the last 10 years … Why?’ And sometimes I think maybe it’s because of the kids. “

