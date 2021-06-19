DJ Khaled, Macaulay Culkin and more to receive a star on the Walk of Fame





HOLLYWOOD, CA The Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced the new category of celebrities and public figures who will receive a star on Hollywood Boulevard in 2022. A total of 38 new winners will be presented throughout the year, honoring the most remarkable TV, music and film and more.

For the first time, the star-studded course will feature accomplished personalities from the world of sports entertainment. Michael Strahan, an NFL Hall of Fame defensive end who won two Daytime Emmys for his work on “Live! With Kelly and Michael” will be the first person to be inducted into the Walk of Fame in the category. Other prominent inductees include Nipsey Hussle, Salma Hayek, DJ Khaled, Michael B. Jordan, Macaulay Culkin, Kenan Thompson, Avril Lavigne, Tracee Ellis Ross and more. Dates have yet to be set for the ceremonies, and recipients have two years to schedule their ceremony before it expires.

The Walk of Fame Selection Jury is pleased to announce 38 new Hollywood Walk of Fame winners. The Selection Jury, made up of other Walk of Fame members, selects a pool of winners representing various genres from around the world each year. entertainment. ”said President and Walk of Famer Ellen K.“ The panel did an incredible job selecting these very talented individuals. We look forward to seeing each winner’s reaction when they realize that ‘he’s now part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk! “ Find the full list of winners below.

In the MOTION PICTURES category: Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Carrie Fisher (posthumously) In the TELEVISION category: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson.

In the RECORDING category: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves and Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom (posthumous) In the LIVE THEATER / LIVE PERFORMANCE category: Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale

In the RADIO category: Richard Blade In the Sports Entertainment category: Michael Strahan

