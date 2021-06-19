Bindi Irwin Praises Chandler Powell As His “Best Friend” | Entertainment





Bindi Irwin praised her husband Chandler Powell as her best friend. The 22-year-old environmentalist celebrated National Best Friends Day in Australia on Friday (06/18/21) with an Instagram post of herself and Chandler taken from their wedding in March 2020. And in legend, Bindi sprung from the countless adventures they shared as a couple, including welcoming their daughter Grace Warrior in March of this year. She wrote: Almost 8 years ago I fell in love with your smile, it’s been over a year since we got married, we shared countless adventures and we continue to build a future together. The greatest blessing has been to bring Grace Warrior to this world. I love being on this whirlwind trip with you. My best friend. @chandlerpowell #NationalBestFriendDay (sic) Earlier today, Bindi’s mother Terri Irwin took to Twitter to reveal that she also considered her husband, the late Steve Irwin, who died in 2006, to be her best friend. Posting a sweet pic of her and Steve kissing while wearing matching outfits, she wrote: “I married mine! #NationalBestFriendsDay (sic) Bindi and Chandler tied the knot in a makeshift ceremony at the Australia Zoo in March last year just before the coronavirus lockdown went into effect in the country. And although they had to change their plans because of COVID-19, Bindi previously described the ceremony as special. She said: It was really crazy. You always plan your wedding with a lot of guests and I think it was just us and the animals. Very, very small. But it was really, really special. Were just happy to be married and to be husband and wife while facing this wild 2020 and the new 2021. The animal activist has also previously described Chandler as the “light of his life.” She wrote on social media: “Every day I am grateful for this amazing man I call my husband. I love you with all my heart. You are the light of my life.”

