Connect with us

Entertainment

Milkha Singh dies at 91. From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood pays a final tribute

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


Milkha Singh breathed her last on June 18 due to post-Covid issues. He was 91 years old. Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to pay their final tribute to the Flying Sikh. Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and many others remembered the legendary Indian athlete.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA RECALLS HER FIRST MEETING WITH MILKHA SINGH

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to pay a final tribute to Milkha Singh. She remembered him as a warm and welcoming person. She wrote: “Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so special. I was inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh (sic). “

SHAH RUKH SAYS MILKHA SINGH’S PRESENCE WILL ALWAYS BE FEELED

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Milkha Singh. “The Flying Sikh may not be with us in person anymore, but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched… An inspiration to me… an inspiration to millions of people. Rest in peace Milkha Singh sir (sic), “read his tweet.

AKSHAY KUMAR CRIES THE DEATH OF MILKHA SINGH

Akshay Kumar mourned the death of the Flying Sikh and wrote: “Incredibly sad to hear of the disappearance of #MilkhaSingh ji. The only character I forever regret not playing on screen! May you have a run in gold in paradise, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, sir (sic). ” According to reports, Milkha Singh originally wanted Akshay Kumar to play him in his biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, but the role went to Farhan Akhtar.

RITEISH DESHMUKH RETURNS ITS LATEST PERFORMANCE TO MILKHA SINGH

Sharing photos of Milkha Singh, Riteish Deshmukh wrote: “Shri #MilkhaSingh Jis name was and will forever be synonymous with speed. He has inspired generations to run and never give up. Extremely saddened to hear of his passing. My more sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. #LongLiveFlyingSikh (sic). “

ANIL KAPOOR SHARES THROWBACK PHOTOS WITH MILKHA SINGH

Anil Kapoor and the entire cast of Dil Dhadakne Do had the opportunity to meet Milkha Singh in 2015. Anil shared return photos with the Flying Sikh and paid her a final tribute. He wrote: “Milkha Singh ji welcomed us to her home and his lovely wife fed us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I have ever had … He was truly an amazing sportsman, a phenomenal host and most of all a amazing human being … will be truly and deeply missed (sic). “

SUNNY DEOL REMEMBERS MILKHA SINGH

Sharing a photo of Milkha Singh. Sunny Deol, wrote: “The nation will remember you and seek inspiration with your life forever. Flag of India #MilkhaSingh #RIPMilkhaSingh (sic).”

Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to remember Milkha Singh. He wrote: “He believed he could fly and he did. Go ahead, sir. Try to come back to inspire the next generations. #MilkhaSingh (sic).”

Milkha Singh, 91, known as the Flying Sikh, died Friday evening June 18 due to post-Covid complications at a hospital in Chandigarh. He tested positive for Covid-19 a month ago. He was admitted to intensive care at the Covid-19 Hospital of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh due to a drop in oxygen levels on June 3. He lost his wife Nirmal Kaur to the virus earlier this week. And, on June 18, he breathed his last. He is survived by three daughters, Dr Mona Singh, Aleeza Grover, Sonia Sanwalka and his son Jeev Milkha, who is a golf ace.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: