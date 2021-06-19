Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor are back on screen, almost 6 years later. Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that apart from a movie with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and a project by Luv Ranjan, Ranbir also talks to Imtiaz for his neighbor and has already verbally approved it.

After the Bollywood Hungama the story went viral, with fans expressing their glee at the happy reunion after Festival, many thought it would be the biopic on controversial singer Amar Singh Chamkila. But, we can now tell you that it is NOT that movie.

The source close to informed development Bollywood Hungama, “While Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic was one of the films Imtiaz was working on, it also had two other scripts he was writing simultaneously. One is a social film that sends a message about suicide, the Details of the other film have been carefully kept under wraps. Ranbir’s film is not the biopic as it will take him to a space similar to that of a Rockstar with him playing the part of a musician, although the stories are poles apart. in the process of being prepared. “

