Entertainment
Undertaker challenged Akshay Kumar to ‘real’ game and fans can’t keep their cool
Actor Akshay Kumar recently left Bollywood fans “in shock” after he broke a myth about not defeating WWE legend “The Undertaker”. Now his remark has caught the attention of the iconic wrestler himself, who has said he is “ready for a real match”. This, of course, has left fans frantic online. In fact, Kumar’s response to The Undertaker’s challenge also made everyone online laugh. Here is what happened.
It all started when Kumar, celebrating his 25th birthday Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi earlier this week, revealed the truth after he came across a meme, which showed the actor among a few who had managed to defeat the hero of the world struggle. “A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the movie,” Kumar wrote on his social media grips reacting to the meme.
As his post went viral, many fans began tagging Mark William Calaway, better known by his ring name “The Undertaker”, until he finally answered. “Ha! Tell me when you’re ready for a REAL rematch!” The entrepreneur responded, openly disputing the Khiladi actor.
Although the answer got lost in a series of comments on Kumar’s Instagram post, it was shared by the official WWE India handle, and fans couldn’t keep their cool. “The REAL @undertaker vs. @akshaykumar?” Yes please! ”The organization wrote, thrilling all WrestleMania fans.
And as fans began to ask for a real match, with many saying it could be one of the most watched matches, others urged Kumar to accept the challenge while asking him to be careful.
Things then took a hilarious turn after Kumar responded to the multiple-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion. “Let me check my insurance and come back, brother!” ” the Padman the actor joked online, leaving all in the divisions.
Screenshots of their conversation are circulating the internet and have generated a lot of interest among fans. Many are delighted that this may turn out to be an opportunity to see The Undertaker in the ring again, after he announced his retirement in November of last year. Others simply shared memes and placed their bets on who would win if the match actually took place.
Undertaker is a professional wwe fighter but too old now as akshay knows martial arts and is very well and fit
Not to go with who wins but a loved one
#Freepalestine (@ Shoaibbeast01) June 18, 2021
Akki for the victory. pic.twitter.com/nZ5KjYweRr
MERAJ (@Khiladi_Meraj) June 18, 2021
bring it on
sunchild (@wtfritesh) June 18, 2021
Next Fight mania
Bring it on …
MASALU (@YourMasalu) June 18, 2021
I will be speechless, bloodless and unresponsive if this match ever happens. Can’t decide who to support my WWE Childhood Hero or Bollywood Teenage Hero Akki Paji akshaykumar , @ funeral pumps
Rabishankar (rabi4you) June 19, 2021
khiladi ko khelna mat sikhao, yaar yeh combat honi chahiye aag lag jayegi trp ke sare record tut jayenge
Go downstairs (@ Sweta67696620) June 18, 2021
Don’t forget that Ak is 4 times black belt champion
Auro (Ak) (@ BeastAuro7) June 18, 2021
amit dhakad (@ amitdha04148432) June 19, 2021
Wow
OMG, I can’t believe Undertaker Reply
Sumit Gope (@AkkisSumit) June 18, 2021
– Shivendra kumar (@ShivendraK) June 18, 2021
Yeh wwe wala akshay sir or undertaker ko ladwakar hi manega
– Go downstairs (@ Sweta67696620) June 18, 2021
Akki ka humor next level pic.twitter.com/KQ44mdMR8h
– akki bishnoi (@bishnoi_akkian) June 18, 2021
