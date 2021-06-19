Nicolas Cage’s mother passed away | Entertainment





Nicolas Cages’ mother died at the age of 85. Joy Vogelsang died on May 26, Brother Nicolas confirmed in a Facebook post published the day after his death. Christopher Coppola wrote in a long article: My mom passed away at 10:33 p.m. on 05/26. I was with her all day but left for a few hours and missed her for a few hours so couldn’t hold her hand to give her my love and affection before her trip to earth Peace. My mom died tonight !!!!! She has had a very hard life with mental health issues. In all this painful emotional chaos, she still managed to teach me something super important. My lioness mom told me, her middle little son, that I was loving. I was very embarrassed by the term affection. I thought it was a bad thing, a laughing matter. Mom lioness looked at me deeply and told me that affection is a good thing and don’t let others embarrass me for being naturally affectionate. My classmates told me, laughed at me, told me affection was a stupid thing, a mockery. I was mad at my mom for putting me in this situation, a situation that made me feel weirder than I already was. She held me and gently told me that affection was a good thing and that one day I might or might not understand, but I should always remember that I was her loving little one. Life nullified my innocence like many of us, but my mother passed away at 10:33 pm on May 26th tonight. (sic) Nicolas brother then encouraged others to be there for their loved ones as much as possible. He added: I learned from my mom what “affection” really means. I believe only a mom can really teach this. It is not to love your neighbor. It’s smaller but bigger. Shake hands with tenderness and meaning. Don’t let your mind wonder while you are hugging someone. And, and your kiss must certainly be genuine and in the moment … if it isn’t, well, that just adds to hell on earth. My dear darling mom passed away tonight at 10:33 p.m. Thank you for all your prayers and for being with me these past few days. As strange as all this digital friendship is, as the old “DigiVangelist” knows, it can actually mean something if it comes from the heart. Bless you all. (sic) As of this writing, the National Treasure star has not publicly commented on the sad news.

